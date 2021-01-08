Prosecutor plans more charges

WASHINGTON – The top federal prosecutor for the District of Columbia said Thursday that “all options are on the table” for charging members of the violent pro-Trump mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol – including sedition charges.

Michael Sherwin, acting U.S. attorney for D.C., said prosecutors plan to file 15 federal cases for crimes including unauthorized access and theft of property, and investigators are combing through reams of evidence to bring additional charges. Sherwin said 40 other cases had already been filed in District of Columbia Superior Court.

More than 90 people have been arrested in Washington, and more arrests are likely. U.S. attorneys from across the country have vowed to find and bring to justice any residents who participated in the insurrection. But it could take weeks to build cases against the rioters.

DeVos, Chao leave Cabinet positions

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos became the second Cabinet secretary to resign a day after a pro-Trump insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

In a resignation letter Thursday, DeVos blamed President Donald Trump for inflaming tensions in the violent assault on the seat of the nation's democracy. She says, “There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me.”

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao tendered her resignation earlier Thursday. News of DeVos' resignation was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Mick Mulvaney, Trump's former acting White House chief of staff, also resigned his post as special envoy to Northern Ireland, saying, “I can't do it. I can't stay.”

Slain protester was Air Force vet

The woman fatally shot when a mob supporting President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol was identified by authorities Thursday as Ashli Babbitt, whose family described her as an Air Force veteran and avid supporter of Trump and his efforts to stay in office.

A U.S. Capitol Police officer on Wednesday shot Babbitt, who later died at a hospital, Capitol Police Chief Steve Sund said.

Ashli Babbitt's husband, Aaron Babbitt, told KSWB-TV, a Fox affiliate in San Diego, he and his wife, 35, live in San Diego and that she was in Washington on Wednesday to support Trump. Aaron Babbitt sent his wife a message about 30 minutes before the shooting and never heard back.

Sund said rioters “actively attacked” Capitol police and other officers with pipes, discharged chemical irritants and “took up other weapons against our officers.” The scene was “unlike any I have ever experienced in my 30 years in law enforcement here in Washington, D.C.,” he said in a statement.

Police name 3 who died on grounds

District of Columbia police have identified the three people who had medical emergencies and died during the storming of the Capitol.

They are 55-year-old Kevin Greeson, of Athens, Alabama; 34-year-old Rosanne Boyland, of Kennesaw, Georgia; and 50-year-old Benjamin Phillips, of Ringtown, Pennsylvania.

Police Chief Robert Contee would not go into detail about the causes of their deaths and would not say whether they were actively involved in the Capitol breach Wednesday. Contee would only say that all three “were on the grounds of the Capitol when they experienced their medical emergencies.”

Barr calls Trump's conduct 'betrayal'

Former Attorney General William Barr says President Donald Trump's conduct as a violent mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol was a “betrayal of his office and supporters.”

In a statement to The Associated Press, Barr said Thursday that “orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress is inexcusable.” Barr was one of Trump's most loyal and ardent defenders in the Cabinet.

Hawley to fight book cancellation

A planned book by Sen. Josh Hawley, who objected to President-elect Joe Biden's win and backed baseless claims that the election was stolen, has been canceled by its publisher in the wake of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, a decision the Missouri Republican called “Orwellian” and vowed to fight in court.

In a statement Thursday, Simon & Schuster announced that “After witnessing the disturbing, deadly insurrection that took place on Wednesday in Washington, D.C, Simon & Schuster has decided to cancel publication of Senator Josh Hawley's forthcoming book, 'The Tyranny of Big Tech.'”

Ban rioters from planes, union says

The country's largest flight attendant union wants to ground pro-Trump rioters to avoid in-flight turbulence ahead.

Just hours after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, the president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA) released a statement saying that participants in the violent demonstration should not be allowed to fly back home.

Sara Nelson's comments came after at least two on-board incidents took place on flights to the U.S. capital ahead of Wednesday's Stop the Steal rally.

“The mob mentality behavior that took place on several flights to the D.C. area yesterday was unacceptable and threatened the safety and security of every single person onboard. It will not happen again,” Nelson said.

“There's a reason that there are strict penalties and fines for failing to comply with crewmember instructions. Enforcement keeps everyone safe,” she added.