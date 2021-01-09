US daily death toll hits 4,000

ORANGE, Calif. – The U.S. topped 4,000 coronavirus deaths in a single day for the first time, breaking a record set just one day earlier, as governors tried to ramp up the pace of vaccinations and open the line to elderly people and others.

The tally from Johns Hopkins University showed the nation had 4,085 deaths Thursday, along with nearly 275,000 new cases of the virus – evidence that the crisis is growing worse after family gatherings and travel over the holidays and the onset of winter, which is forcing people indoors.

Since just Monday, the United States has recorded 13,500 – more than Pearl Harbor, D-Day, 9/11 and the 1906 San Francisco earthquake combined. Overall, the scourge has left more than 365,000 dead in the U.S. and caused nearly 22 million confirmed infections. More than 132,000 people nationwide are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the number of Americans who have gotten their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine climbed to almost 6.7 million Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a robust, one-day gain of about 800,000 after a slow start to the campaign.

Pfizer shots good against variants

New research suggests Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine can protect against a mutation found in the two more-contagious variants of the coronavirus that have erupted in Britain and South Africa.

The study was preliminary and did not look at the two other major vaccines being used in the West – Moderna's and AstraZeneca's. But it was reassuring, given questions of whether the virus could mutate to defeat the shots on which the world has pinned its hopes.

“There's no reason to think the vaccines won't work just as well on these strains,” said Dr. Frederic Bushman of the University of Pennsylvania, who tracks how the virus mutates.

Biden to prioritize 1st doses over 2nd

With COVID-19 surging and vaccinations off to a slow start, President-elect Joe Biden will rapidly release most available vaccine doses to protect more people, his office said Friday, a reversal of Trump administration policies.

Biden's plan is not about cutting two-dose vaccines in half, a strategy that top government scientists recommend against. Instead, it would accelerate shipment of first doses and use the levers of government power to provide required second doses in a timely manner.

The Trump administration has been holding back millions of doses of vaccine to guarantee that people can get a second shot, which provides maximum protection against COVID-19. It's seen as a prudent approach, since both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines require a second shot after the first vaccination.

London in critical state, mayor says

London's mayor declared the capital's COVID-19 situation to be critical Friday, reflecting deteriorating conditions for beleaguered hospitals, as the country recorded its highest daily death toll in the pandemic.

The grim news that another 1,325 people had died within 28 days of a positive test came hours after the U.K. regulator authorized a third vaccine for emergency use. The figure brings Britain's official death toll from the coronavirus to 79,833, the highest in Europe.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan declared a “major incident,” as the rapid spread of the virus pushed hospitals to breaking point, with the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients up 27% in the week through Wednesday. One in 30 people in Britain's capital was infected with the virus in the week ending Jan. 2, according to the Office for National Statistics.

LA to keep using questionable test

Los Angeles will continue using a coronavirus test that federal regulators warned may produce false results while Congress, which has used the same test, is seeking an alternative.

The different responses Thursday followed a Food and Drug Administration alert to patients and health care providers that Curative's test, which is used in at least three of the nation's largest cities, could particularly produce false negatives. Those faulty results pose the biggest risk from a health perspective because people who are erroneously told they don't have the virus can unknowingly spread it.

The warning comes as California copes with its worst surge of the pandemic and some of the highest levels of COVID-19 in the country. Hospitals in Los Angeles and across the southern half of the state are overwhelmed with patients, oxygen used for treatment is running low and ambulances sometimes wait hours to unload patients.

Iran won't import Western vaccines

Iran's supreme leader on Friday banned the country from importing American Pfizer-BioNTech and Britain's Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines, a reflection of mistrust toward the West.

In a televised speech, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the import of American and British vaccines were “forbidden,” referring to the surging death tolls from the virus in both countries.

“I really do not trust,” them, Khamenei said of those nations. “Sometimes they want to test” their vaccines on other countries, adding, “I am not optimistic (about) France,” either. Iran has struggled to stem the worst virus outbreak in the Middle East.

WHO urges wide access to shots

The World Health Organization chief appealed on Friday to makers of COVID-19 vaccines and the wealthier countries buying them to “stop making bilateral deals,” saying they hurt a U.N.-backed effort to widen access to the jabs.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said 42 countries are now rolling out such vaccines, mostly high-income and a few middle-income countries. He called on countries that have more jabs than they need to make some available to the COVAX Facility – the U.N.-backed project to get vaccines deployed widely.

“Now, we are also seeing both high- and middle-income countries that are part of COVAX making additional bilateral deals,” he told reporters in Geneva. “This potentially bumps up the price for everyone and means high-risk people in the poorest and most marginalized countries don't get the vaccine.”