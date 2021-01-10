California reports record 695 virus deaths in a day

LOS ANGELES – California health authorities reported Saturday a record one-day total of 695 coronavirus deaths as many hospitals strain under unprecedented caseloads.

California's death toll since the start of the pandemic rose to 29,233, according to the state Department of Public Health's website.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations are nearly 22,000, and state models project the number could reach 30,000 by Feb 1.

A surge of cases after Halloween and Thanksgiving produced record hospitalizations in California, and now the most seriously ill of those patients are dying in unprecedented numbers.

Already, many hospitals in Los Angeles and other hard-hit areas are struggling to keep up and warned they may need to ration care as intensive care beds dwindle.

Every intensive care unit bed at St. John's Regional Medical Center in Oxnard is full, and emergency rooms are packed across Ventura County, about 60 miles northwest of Los Angeles, the Ventura County Star reported.

When a code blue is sounded at the hospital signaling a cardiac arrest, nurse Yesenia Avila says a little prayer.

On one particular shift, she said three COVID-19 patients died within an hour.

“We've never seen this much death before,” Avila told the newspaper. “I've been in health care for 22 years, and I've never been scared. Right now, I am ... I fear for my children.”

Arizona death toll races past 10,000

Arizona, which is a COVID-19 hot spot in the United States, has recorded more than 10,000 deaths and 600,000 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

The Department of Health Services reported 11,094 new cases and 98 deaths Saturday, the second straight day Arizona's new confirmed cases exceeded 11,000.

The daily numbers brought Arizona's total confirmed cases to 607,345 and the state's death toll in the pandemic to 10,036.

Arizona and Rhode Island are tied for the country's highest diagnosis rate, with 1 in every 109 people diagnosed with the disease between Jan. 1 and Friday. There were 4,920 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds Friday.

Pope to get vaccine, encourages it for all

Pope Francis has confirmed in an interview with an Italian broadcaster that he has an appointment to get the COVID vaccine when the Vatican starts its vaccination program this week.

The pope also said everyone should get the vaccine, calling it an “ethical option, because you are playing with your health, life, but also with the lives of others.”

Excerpts from the sitdown interview were released by Mediaset on Saturday, a day before it is scheduled to be aired. It is the first confirmation that the 84-year-old, who is missing part of one lung, will get the vaccine, although the Vatican had already announced it would begin administering the vaccines later this month.

1,035 deaths in UK puts total at 80,868

Another 1,035 people in the U.K. have died within 28 days of testing positive for the coronavirus, bringing the country's total death toll in the pandemic to over 80,000.

The British government reported Saturday that the number of confirmed deaths has reached 80,868, the most in Europe and the world's fifth-highest pandemic death toll. The United States, Brazil, India and Mexico are in the top four.

Hospitals around the U.K. are under heavy pressure treating COVID-19 patients. London's mayor declared the capital's COVID-19 situation to be critical Friday, when the country's daily reported deaths hit a record high of 1,325.

Official data also show that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.K. has exceeded 3 million.