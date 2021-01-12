Pence acknowledges 'our time' coming to an end

Associated Press

Vice President Mike Pence has told governors on a call about the novel coronavirus that “our time” is coming to an end and a “new administration” is taking over.

Pence said Tuesday that the administration is in the middle of the transition and is working “diligently” with President-elect Joe Biden's team. He thanked the governors for their leadership on the coronavirus and promised them a “seamless transition."

He says the objective "is that there is no interruption in our continuous efforts to put the health of the American people first.”

Pence's comments come as the U.S. House moves forward toward impeachment or other steps to forcibly remove Trump from office after a mob of his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol last week to stop Congress from affirming Biden's victory. Trump has falsely claimed widespread voter fraud cost him the election.