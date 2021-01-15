Zip-tie carrier confined to home

FORT WORTH, Texas – A retired Air Force officer who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol last week carried plastic zip-tie handcuffs because he intended “to take hostages,” a prosecutor said in a Texas court Thursday.

“He means to take hostages. He means to kidnap, restrain, perhaps try, perhaps execute members of the U.S. government,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Weimer said of retired Lt. Col. Larry Rendall Brock Jr. without providing specifics.

The prosecutor had argued that Brock should be detained, but Magistrate Judge Jeffrey L. Cureton said he would release Brock to home confinement.

Cureton ordered Brock to surrender any firearms and said he could have only limited internet access as conditions of that release.

More face charges in Flint inquiry

Along with former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, defendants in a criminal case as part of a new investigation of the Flint water disaster include eight key members of his administration, authorities said Thursday. They are accused of various crimes in a calamitous plan that contaminated the community with lead and contributed to a fatal outbreak of Legionnaires' disease.

It's the second time that six of the nine people have faced charges; their previous cases were dropped in 2019 when a new prosecution team took over. Snyder is the biggest new name in the bunch, though his alleged crimes are not as serious as others: two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty.

Mister Rogers' widow dies at 92

Joanne Rogers, an accomplished concert pianist who celebrated and protected the legacy of her husband, the beloved children's TV host Mister Rogers, died Thursday in Pittsburgh at 92, according to the Fred Rogers Center. No cause of death was given.

Joanne and Fred Rogers were married for more than 50 years, spanning the launch and end of the low-key, low-tech “Mister Rogers' Neighborhood,” which presented Fred Rogers as one adult in a busy world who always had time to listen to children.

After Fred Rogers' death in 2003, she helped develop the Fred Rogers Center for Early Learning and Children's Media at St. Vincent College in his hometown of Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

Siegfried, 81, dies after cancer fight

Siegfried Fischbacher, namesake partner in the iconic entertainment duo Siegfried & Roy, has died in Las Vegas at age 81.

Fischbacher died Wednesday at his home from pancreatic cancer, said publicist Dave Kirvin of Kirvin Doak Communications. The news was first reported by German news agency dpa.

Fischbacher's longtime partner on and off the Las Vegas Strip, Roy Horn, died last year at a Las Vegas hospital of complications from COVID-19. He was 75. The duo astonished millions with their extraordinary magic tricks until Horn was critically injured in 2003 by one of the act's famed white tigers.

Texas megachurch pastor sentenced

A Texas megachurch pastor and former spiritual adviser to two U.S. presidents has been sentenced to six years in prison for bilking investors out of millions of dollars.

Kirbyjon H. Caldwell, 67, was sentenced Wednesday in Shreveport, Louisiana, where he and his co-defendant, Gregory A. Smith, were indicted in 2018. Caldwell, who in March pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, was the senior pastor of Houston's Windsor Village United Methodist Church, which has about 14,000 members. He's been a spiritual adviser to Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

According to federal prosecutors, Caldwell and Smith, a Shreveport-based investment adviser, persuaded people to invest about $3.5 million in historical Chinese bonds with no investment value. He used about $900,000 he received from the scheme to maintain his lifestyle and pay down credit cards and mortgages, according to the Justice Department.

Man recalls events before police fired

A Black man who was shot in the back by a white police officer in Wisconsin, leaving him partially paralyzed and triggering several nights of violent protests, said in an interview broadcast Thursday that he was prepared to surrender just before the officer opened fire.

Jacob Blake, 29, said an interview with ABC's “Good Morning America” that during a struggle with Kenosha police who were trying to arrest him Aug. 23 on an outstanding warrant his pocketknife fell from his pants. He said he picked it up before heading to a vehicle to drive away with two of his children in the backseat.

A Wisconsin prosecutor declined to file charges against Officer Rusten Sheskey, concluding he couldn't disprove the officer's contention that he acted in self-defense when he opened fire.

In the “Good Morning America” interview, Blake, who was shot seven times, said he shouldn't have grabbed his knife. He said he “wasn't thinking clearly.” He said he couldn't hear officers' orders to comply before he was shot. “I was counting down my breaths, my blinks and I was like 'God I'm coming. I guess this is it for me,'” he said.