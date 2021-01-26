Rampaging motorist kills 1, injures others

PORTLAND, Ore. – A motorist fatally struck one person and hit other people along streets and sidewalks in Portland, Oregon, Monday afternoon before he fled on foot and was arrested, police said.

Five other people were hurt and taken to hospitals. Authorities said they believe more people were hurt who did not need ambulance transport.

Police received a call shortly after 1 p.m. that a driver had hit a pedestrian in the southeastern part of the city, according to Portland Police Bureau spokesman Derek Carmon. Additional calls then came in about a person driving the same suspect vehicle and striking other people and vehicles, he said.

The motorist eventually crashed a final time and fled on foot. A group of people corralled him until police were able to take him into custody, Carmon said.

Portland mayor pepper-sprayed heckler

The mayor of Portland, Oregon, pepper-sprayed a man who confronted him and a former mayor as they left a restaurant Sunday evening, according to a police report.

A man who Ted Wheeler said he did not recognize approached him and Sam Adams, filming the mayor and accusing him of dining without a mask. Wheeler said he became concerned for his safety and contracting COVID-19 and told the man to “back off,” adding that he would use pepper spray if necessary. When the man did not listen, the mayor said, he sprayed him in the eyes.

“He made a comment like, 'I can't believe you just pepper-sprayed me.'” Wheeler told police. He said he threw a bottle of water to the man so he could wash his eyes.

Wheeler, re-elected in November, has been targeted by left-wing demonstrators, including some who smashed windows and set fires in his condo building. Addressing reporters Monday, Wheeler reiterated that ongoing criminal destruction and violence in the city, which has been the epicenter of protests against racial injustice for eight months, is “unacceptable.”

Bill would OK deadly force in protests

A Missouri senator on Monday pitched a bill that would allow the use of deadly force against protesters on private property and give immunity to people who run over demonstrators blocking traffic.

The proposal is one of several that follow sometimes violent protests in Missouri last summer over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, including demonstrations that blocked traffic on busy roads in the St. Louis area.

“To think that your right to protest enables you the right to stop traffic and literally stop people's ability to move about freely in this nation is a gross misunderstanding of our constitutional rights,” Sen. Rick Brattin said.

$11 billion in jobless aid lost to fraud

Sophisticated hackers, identity thieves and overseas criminal rings stole over $11 billion in unemployment benefits from California last year, but the extent of the fraud might grow far larger: billions more in payments are under investigation.

California Labor Secretary Julie Su told reporters in a conference call Monday that of the $114 billion the state has paid in unemployment claims, about 10% – or $11.4 billion – have been confirmed as fraudulent. Nearly $20 billion more – another 17% – is considered suspicious, and a large part of that could be found to be fraud, she said.