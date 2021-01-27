Montana latest state to advance abortion bill

HELENA, Mont. – Four new proposed abortion restrictions passed the state House on Tuesday in Montana, one of several states where GOP gains are lending more momentum to prohibitions on the procedure.

The bills come as President Joe Biden looks to change course nationally on the issue, though the Supreme Court has a conservative majority that's given hope to anti-abortion activists.

In Montana, GOP lawmakers are hoping to capitalize on the election of a Republican governor after 16 years of pro-abortion access Democratic governors.

The Montana bills largely echo legislation passed in other Republican-controlled states – including a ban on abortion in most cases after 20 weeks of gestation; a requirement that health care providers give pregnant women the opportunity to view an ultrasound before performing an abortion; and a requirement that abortion pills be administered in-person rather than through telehealth. Another bill would ask voters to approve a requirement to care for fetuses born alive during abortion procedures.

Three of the Montana bills are repeats of similar measures vetoed by former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock last session. Current Gov. Greg Gianforte has promised to “defend life,” giving anti-abortion lawmakers and activists hope that the bills would be signed into law.

The bills, which passed the House largely along party lines, go next to the Montana Senate for consideration.

The votes came after the Biden administration released a statement last week saying he would seek to codify the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision – establishing a nationwide right to abortion in federal law to protect it from court challenges.

The Montana bills are not as severe as measures proposed in other states, including a bill in Arkansas that would criminalize abortion except to save a pregnant woman's life.

In Montana, Democratic lawmakers said the bill banning abortion in most situations after 20 weeks is an attempt by Republicans to politicize abortion. The measure would violate the state constitutional protections “no matter what happens with Roe v. Wade or the new Supreme Court,” said Rep. Robert Farris-Olsen, a Helena Democrat.

Proponents of the bill said the measure would protect fetuses that are capable of feeling pain. But according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, fetuses are incapable of feeling pain until 24 weeks of gestation.

The bill would ban abortion starting 20 weeks after a pregnant woman's last menstrual period, except in cases of severe medical risks to the woman.