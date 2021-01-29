South Carolina nears stricter abortion bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Senate on Thursday passed a bill that would outlaw almost all abortions in the state, overcoming years of hurdles thanks to Republicans winning new seats in last year's elections.

The 30-13 vote is likely the final hurdle for the bill. It has passed the House easily in previous years, and Gov. Henry McMaster has repeatedly said he will sign it as soon as he can.

Similar bills have passed in about a dozen other states but are tied up in courts. Both abortion rights advocates and opponents are waiting to see whether the U.S. Supreme Court weighs in and rules any of the stricter bans are constitutional, especially since former President Donald Trump was able to name three justices.

Report: California lax on bogus claims

Despite warnings, California's unemployment agency did nothing for four months to stop paying bogus jobless claims, according to an audit released Thursday that blamed Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration for “significant missteps and inaction” costing taxpayers $10.4 billion and counting.

The report from California State Auditor Elaine Howle found the agency was flagging as many as 1,000 suspicious claims per day in the first four months of the coronavirus pandemic, yet it only had two people responsible for reviewing those reports and stopping the payments.

Award-winning Cicely Tyson dies at 96

Cicely Tyson, the pioneering Black actor who gained an Oscar nomination for her role as the sharecropper's wife in “Sounder,” a Tony Award in 2013 at age 88 and touched TV viewers' hearts in “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,” died Thursday at age 96.

Tyson's death was announced by her family, which did not immediately provide additional details.

A onetime model, she began her screen career with bit parts but gained fame in the early 1970s when Black women were finally starting to get starring roles. A new generation of moviegoers saw her in the 2011 hit “The Help.”

Pakistan releases man in Pearl killing

Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered Thursday the release of a Pakistani-British man convicted and later acquitted in the beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002. The court also dismissed an appeal of Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh's acquittal filed by Pearl's family and the Pakistani government.

Pearl's body was discovered in a shallow grave soon after a video of his beheading was delivered to the U.S. Consulate in Karachi. Sheikh and the three other men ordered released Thursday were all acquitted in April by the Sindh High Court on the grounds that the initial prosecution's evidence was insufficient.

Sheikh had long denied any involvement in Pearl's death, but the Supreme Court on Wednesday heard that he acknowledged writing a letter in 2019 admitting a minor role – raising hopes for some that he might remain behind bars.

Russian court rejects Navalny release

A Russian court Thursday rejected an appeal by opposition leader Alexei Navalny for his release from jail, while authorities detained several of his allies and warned social media companies about promoting more protests after tens of thousands rallied across the country last weekend demanding his freedom.

The 44-year-old Navalny, the best-known critic of President Vladimir Putin's government, was arrested Jan. 17 upon returning from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. Russian authorities have rejected the accusations.