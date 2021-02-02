Homicides up 30% in US, study finds

O'FALLON, Mo. – Killings rose dramatically across the U.S. last year, and a study released Monday suggests the coronavirus pandemic and racial injustice unrest were factors.

The study released by the National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice, along with the Houston-based philanthropic organization Arnold Ventures, looked at crime rates in 34 cities of varying sizes. It found a 30% spike in homicides in 2020 compared with 2019. Study leaders called for urgent action to improve police-community relations and expand anti-violence initiatives.

Richard Rosenfeld, a University of Missouri-St. Louis criminologist and one of the study's lead authors, said officers around the country were forced off the streets and into quarantine due to either contracting COVID-19 or to avoid being exposed by colleagues.

Even when on the job, social distancing requirements kept officers from interacting closely with the community, he said.

“That really reduced the ability of law officers to engage in the kinds of proactive policing that can reduce crime,” Rosenfeld said in an interview.

Number of hate groups declines

During one of the most politically divisive years in recent memory, the number of active hate groups in the U.S. actually declined as far-right extremists migrated further to online networks, a move that has made it harder to track adherents of white nationalist and neo-Nazi ideologies.

In its annual report, released Monday, the Southern Poverty Law Center said it identified 838 active hate groups operating across the U.S. in 2020. That's a decrease from the 940 documented in 2019 and the record-high of 1,020 in 2018, said the law center, which tracks racism, xenophobia and anti-government militias.

“It is important to understand that the number of hate groups is merely one metric for measuring the level of hate and racism in America, and that the decline in groups should not be interpreted as a reduction in bigoted beliefs and actions motivated by hate,” said the report, first shared exclusively with The Associated Press.

The law center in Montgomery, Alabama, said many hate groups have moved to social media platforms and use of encrypted apps, while others have been banned altogether from mainstream social media networks.

McConnell rebukes congresswoman

Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell denounced newly elected Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday, calling the far-right Georgia Republican's embrace of conspiracy theories and “loony lies” a “cancer for the Republican Party.”

“Somebody who's suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.'s airplane is not living in reality,” said McConnell, R-Ky.

“This has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party.”

The statement comes as House Democrats are mounting an effort to formally rebuke Greene, who has a history of making racist remarks, embracing conspiracy theories and endorsing violence directed at Democrats.

It also puts pressure on House Republican leaders to discipline her.

Democrats have teed up action Wednesday to send a resolution to the House floor that would strip Greene of assignments on the House education and budget committees, if House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., doesn't do so first.

Error halts measure on abuse suits

Some victims of child sexual abuse in Pennsylvania might have to wait two years or more to pursue legal claims because of a major bureaucratic bungle that prompted angry denunciations across the political spectrum Monday and the resignation of the top state elections official.

A proposed state constitutional amendment allowing lawsuits over decades-old claims – prompted by investigations into child sexual abuse allegations inside Pennsylvania's Roman Catholic diocese – wasn't advertised as required and so cannot appear on the ballot this spring, Gov. Tom Wolf's administration disclosed Monday.

Pennsylvania's Department of State called it “simple human error” and apologized, saying the mistake was discovered late last week.

As a result, no statewide referendum to add it to the state constitution may be possible before 2023, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar is leaving her job Friday, and both the state inspector general and the Legislature will look into the matter.

Space station batteries replaced

A pair of spacewalking astronauts completed a four-year effort to modernize the International Space Station's power grid Monday, installing one last battery.

Over the weekend, flight controllers in Houston used the space station's big robot arm to replace the last pair of old-style batteries with a single better-quality one. NASA's Mike Hopkins and Victor Glover put the finishing touches on this newest lithium-ion battery to complete a series of spacewalks that began in 2017.

Although the spacewalk got started late, Hopkins and Glover hustled through the battery work in under an hour. They also made quick work of camera installations and squeezed in some extra chores.