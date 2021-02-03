Homeland security chief OK'd

WASHINGTON – The Senate confirmed Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday as President Joe Biden's homeland security secretary, the first Latino to fill a post that will have a central role in the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic, a sweeping Russia-linked cyber hack and domestic extremism.

Mayorkas was confirmed by a 56-43 vote, the narrowest margin yet for a Biden Cabinet nominee.

The first immigrant to serve in the job, he will lead a broad policy overhaul of an agency that was accused of being deeply politicized as it carried out President Donald Trump's initiatives concerning immigration and law enforcement.

Mayorkas is a former federal prosecutor who previously served as a senior DHS official. His nomination was stalled in the Senate by Republicans who wanted to question him further on Biden's plans for immigration policy. He also faced questions over his management of an investor visa program under President Barack Obama.

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., voted against the nomination accusing Mayorkas of using immigration services to issue green cards as political favors while he worked for the Obama administration.

“While I have voted for President Biden's qualified nominees, it's clear that Mr. Mayorkas' previous behavior is disqualifying and raises serious red flags about the leadership at DHS,” he said.