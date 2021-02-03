Wednesday, February 03, 2021 1:20 am
More winter, groundhog says
Associated Press
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. – There will be six more weeks of winter, Punxsutawney Phil predicted as he emerged from his burrow on a snowy Tuesday morning to perform his Groundhog Day duties. The city’s annual spectacle was all virtual this year.
Members of Phil’s “inner circle” woke up the furry critter at 7:25 a.m. at Gobbler’s Knob to see whether he would see his shadow.
One member shared a message he said Phil told him: “After winter, you’re looking forward to one of the most beautiful and brightest springs you’ve ever seen.”
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story