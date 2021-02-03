More winter, groundhog says

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. – There will be six more weeks of winter, Punxsutawney Phil predicted as he emerged from his burrow on a snowy Tuesday morning to perform his Groundhog Day duties. The city’s annual spectacle was all virtual this year.

Members of Phil’s “inner circle” woke up the furry critter at 7:25 a.m. at Gobbler’s Knob to see whether he would see his shadow.

One member shared a message he said Phil told him: “After winter, you’re looking forward to one of the most beautiful and brightest springs you’ve ever seen.”