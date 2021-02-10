Health clinic shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

BUFFALO, Minn. – A 67-year-old man unhappy with the health care he'd received opened fire at a clinic Tuesday, killing one person and wounding four others, and bomb technicians were investigating a suspicious device left there and others at a motel where he was staying, authorities said.

All five victims were rushed to the hospital, and a hospital spokeswoman confirmed the one death Tuesday night. Three remained in stable but critical condition and a fourth had been discharged.

The attack happened Tuesday morning at an Allina clinic in Buffalo, a community of about 15,000 people roughly 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis. Authorities said Gregory Paul Ulrich, of Buffalo, opened fire at the facility and was arrested before noon.

Though police said it was too early to tell if Ulrich had targeted a specific doctor, court records show he at one point had been ordered to have no contact with a man whose name matches that of a doctor at the clinic.

As authorities searched the clinic for more victims, they found the suspicious device and evacuated the building, Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer said.

It was not immediately clear whether that device exploded, but TV footage showed several shattered plate-glass windows at the clinic. Deringer said suspicious devices were also found at a local motel where Ulrich had been staying, and there were at least two shattered windows there as well.

While an exact motive wasn't immediately known, Budke said Ulrich has had a long history of conflict with health care clinics in the area.

“All I can say is, it's a history that spans several years and there's certainly a history of him being unhappy with health care ... with the health care that he'd received,” Budke said.

Court records for Ulrich list arrests and convictions for drunken driving and possession of small amounts of marijuana from 2004 through 2015, mostly in Wright County, including two convictions for gross misdemeanor drunken driving that resulted in short jail sentences. A 2018 charge of violating a harassment restraining order was dismissed last April when the prosecutor said Ulrich was “found mentally incompetent to proceed.”

Orders issued in 2018 and 2019 in the harassment case showed Ulrich was to have no contact with Andrew John Burgdorf. He wasn't identified further in the filings, but the clinic's staff list includes a Dr. Andrew J. Burgdorf, who practices in family medicine and geriatric care.

It was not known if Burgdorf was among Ulrich's victims.