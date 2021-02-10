Illinois Democrats pushing renewables

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Democrats in the Illinois General Assembly are reviving a plan to make Illinois reliant only on renewable power sources by 2050 with policies and regulations to encourage a switch to generating energy from such sustainable sources as wind and solar.

The Clean Energy Jobs Act has a new boost with the election of Democratic President Joe Biden and the urgency engendered by the triple whammy of a global pandemic, a racial justice crisis and a corruption scandal involving the state's largest utility, advocates said at a news conference Tuesday.

Add to that Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker's pledge a year ago to reject energy legislation written by utilities and last month's ascension of a clean-power advocate, Hillside Democrat Emanuel “Chris” Welch, to the House speaker's post, and proponents say the pieces are in place to prevent the plan from stalling as it has previously.

“Illinois and Oregon are the only states in the country led by Democrats that have not passed a measure to ensure 100% clean energy by 2050,” said the Rev. Scott Onque, a minister on the south side of Chicago and policy director of the nonprofit Faith in Place. “Our job is clear. We need to pass comprehensive clean energy legislation that combats climate change, creates equitable jobs and holds utilities accountable.”

The wide-ranging plan, sponsored by Rep. Ann Williams of Chicago and Sen. Cristina Castro of Elgin, includes government subsidies but also creates and expands programs to encourage private investment in clean energy, particularly in neighborhoods populated by people of color, where fossil-fuel-powered plants often are located. It pledges to ensure an equitable number of jobs created would go to people of color. It's important during the pandemic, which has battered the economy, and a renewed focus on racial justice borne of the unrest after police-involved killings of Black people, co-sponsor Sen. Robert Peters said.