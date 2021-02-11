Biden orders China review

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced plans for a Pentagon review of national security strategy on China as part of his push to recalibrate the U.S. approach with Beijing.

Biden's call for a new task force to review strategy comes as the new administration shows growing recognition that the U.S. faces increasing challenges posed by China's modernized and more assertive military.

The president announced the review during his first visit to the Pentagon as commander in chief. Defense Department officials described the review as a “sprint” effort that would weigh U.S. intelligence, troops levels in the region, defense alliances with China and more.

Biden said the task force would make recommendations to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin “so that we can chart a strong path forward on China-related matters.”

Biden is determined to depart from President Donald Trump's approach to China – a relationship that placed economic and trade concerns above all else and then hit a wall after the coronavirus pandemic.

The task force is to present its findings to Austin within four months. No final public report is anticipated, but Pentagon officials will discuss recommendations with Congress and others.

At his Senate confirmation hearing last month, Austin said he agreed with a recent Pentagon report that said China's ambition is to develop a military that is equal to, and in some respects superior to, that of the United States by 2050.

“While that may be their goal, I would ... intend to make sure that never happens,” Austin said.

Last week, Austin also announced a “global posture review” that he said will make sure that the military's presence around the world “aligns with our national interests” and ensure “we have the right capabilities in the right places.” The Pentagon also does an annual report on the state of China's military.