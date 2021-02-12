130 cars involved in crash on icy Texas highway; 6 die

DALLAS – A massive crash involving more than 130 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate left six people dead and dozens injured Thursday amid a winter storm that dropped freezing rain, sleet and snow on parts of the U.S.

At the scene of the crash on Interstate 35 near downtown Fort Worth, a tangle of semitrailers, cars and trucks had smashed into each other and had turned every which way, with some vehicles on top of others. At least 65 people were treated at hospitals, with 36 of them taken by ambulance from the crash site, including three with critical injuries, said Matt Zavadsky, spokesman for MedStar, which provides the ambulance service for the area.

The crash happened about 6 a.m., as many hospital and emergency workers were heading to and from work, so some of those involved were health care workers and emergency responders, including police officers, officials said.

Ministry contrite over allegations

Ravi Zacharias, who died in May after a high-profile career leading a global Christian ministry, engaged in sexual misconduct with massage therapists and carried on many amorous extramarital relationships via text message and email, according to a scathing, in-depth report from a law firm hired by the ministry.

Five of the therapists said Zacharias touched them inappropriately, and one said she was raped, according to the report. It said investigators searching Zacharias' mobile devices found more than 200 photographs of younger women, including nude images of a salon employee in Malaysia.

Coinciding with the report's release Thursday, the board of directors of Ravi Zacharias International Ministries issued a statement of “corporate repentance.” The board apologized for earlier statements that belittled accusers and pledged steps to support victims, combat abuse and harassment, and reassess the management structure, which is overseen by Zacharias' eldest daughter, ministry CEO Sarah Davis.

Alabama seeks to execute inmate

Alabama would be the first state to carry out an execution this year if allowed to proceed with plans Thursday to put an inmate to death for the shotgun slaying of a police detective's sister decades ago.

Alabama asked the U.S. Supreme Court earlier Thursday to lift an appellate court stay blocking the evening execution of Willie B. Smith III from taking place. The state also asked justices to vacate an injunction banning the state from proceeding with the execution unless Smith is allowed to have his personal pastor in the execution chamber with him.

Smith, 51, was scheduled to receive a lethal injection at a south Alabama prison for the 1991 murder of Sharma Ruth Johnson in Birmingham. Prosecutors said Smith abducted Johnson, 22, at gunpoint from an ATM, stole $80 from her and then took her to a cem etery where he shot her in the back of the head.

Judge blocks arrest of Rittenhouse

A judge on Thursday refused prosecutors' request to issue a new arrest warrant for an 18-year-old from Illinois accused of killing two people during a police brutality protest in Wisconsin last summer.

Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger alleged that Kyle Rittenhouse failed to update his address when he moved out of his Antioch apartment in November, amounting to a bail violation.

In addition to a new arrest warrant, Binger asked Judge Bruce Schroeder to increase Rittenhouse's bail by $200,000. Rittenhouse's attorneys countered that Rittenhouse is in hiding due to threats. Schroeder refused both of Binger's requests.

Biden, lawmakers talk infrastructure

President Joe Biden is hoping that launching an effort to build roads and bridges can help to unite Democrats and Republicans in a time of sharp partisan divisions.

Biden met with lawmakers from both parties at the White House to discuss infrastructure Thursday, even as the Senate is holding impeachment proceedings against former President Donald Trump.

Biden said there are “a number of things out there that the American people are looking for us to step up” and do. During the presidential campaign, Biden committed to deploying $2 trillion on infrastructure and clean energy investments over four years.

$2.3 trillion deficit projected this year

The Congressional Budget Office says the federal government is on track for a $2.3 trillion deficit this year, down roughly $900 billion from last year when the coronavirus pandemic led Congress to provide historic amounts of financial aid.

Stronger economic growth has helped to reduce the anticipated shortfall for this year. Still, the deficit could soon be revised upward if President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package becomes law. The additional aid – coming after roughly $4 trillion was approved last year – would add more red ink once enacted, but isn't included in Thursday's CBO projections.

Excluding the Biden plan, this year's deficit will equal 10.3% of gross domestic product, which is a measure of the total value of the economy's goods and services. The past two years have the highest deficits relative to GDP since 1945.

Feds arrest 5 tied to Proud Boys

Five people prosecutors have linked to a Kansas City metro chapter of the Proud Boys were arrested Thursday on federal charges for their alleged roles in the Jan. 6 breach at the U.S. Capitol, including a retired Marine Corps officer.

The five face different charges; among them are conspiracy, civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding and threatening to assault a federal law enforcement officer.