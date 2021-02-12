NY sent 9,000 patients to homes

NEW YORK – More than 9,000 recovering coronavirus patients in New York state were released from hospitals into nursing homes early in the pandemic under a controversial order that was scrapped amid criticisms it accelerated outbreaks, according to new records obtained by The Associated Press.

The new number of 9,056 recovering patients sent to hundreds of nursing homes is more than 40% higher than what had been previously released by the state health department. And it raises new questions as to whether Gov. Andrew Cuomo's March 25 directive helped spread sickness and death among residents, a charge his administration disputes.

The new figures come as the Cuomo administration has been forced in recent weeks to acknowledge that the overall number of COVID-19 deaths among long-term care residents is nearly 15,000, up from the 8,500 previously disclosed.

Flights to count cranes canceled

The coronavirus pandemic has canceled this year's flights to count the only natural flock of whooping cranes – the first time in 71 years that crews in Texas couldn't make an aerial survey of the world's rarest cranes.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has records of such surveys for every year starting in 1950, Wade Harrell, whooping crane recovery coordinator for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, said in an email Wednesday. The flock breeds in Canada and winters on and around Aransas National Wildlife Refuge in Texas, where the survey is made.

Current protocols call for about six flights, each with a pilot and at least two observers – all of whom often come from different parts of the country – in the close quarters of a small plane, Harrell said.

Virus-positive nun turns 117

A French nun named Sister André celebrated her 117th birthday in style on Thursday, with multiple treats and well-wishes, cards and flowers to fete her exceptional longevity. The Gerontology Research Group, which validates details of people thought to be 110 or older, lists her as the second-oldest known living person in the world, behind only an 118-year-old woman in Japan, Kane Tanaka.

Sister André tested positive for the coronavirus in mid-January but had so few symptoms that she didn't even realize she was infected. Her survival made headlines both in France and beyond.