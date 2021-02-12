Study: Black, female officers use force less often

CHICAGO – In the last decade, high-profile police killings – including George Floyd in 2020 – have shaken the nation and led to widespread protests and calls for reform, including hiring more nonwhite and female officers.

But there was little research to back that up. Now, a new study published Thursday in the journal Science suggests that diversity in law enforcement can indeed lead to improvements in how police treat people of color.

“It's a system that very clearly needs reforming,” said study co-author Dean Knox, an assistant professor at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. “We just haven't had good data on what reforms work.”

For the paper, Knox and his colleagues analyzed data on nearly 3 million Chicago Police Department patrol assignments. They found that compared with white officers, Black and Hispanic officers made far fewer stops and arrests – and used force less often – especially against Black civilians. They also found female officers used less force than their male counterparts.

“This is the best evidence to date” that officer demographics have an influence on policing, said Harvard sociologist Joscha Legewie, who was not involved in the study. Since the data was collected from 2012 to 2015, it doesn't capture recent changes to policing in Chicago.

And, as a case study of Chicago, the paper is not automatically generalizable to the country's more than 18,000 law enforcement agencies, especially suburban and rural ones.

Still, the findings support what local community activists have argued for decades.

“That's what we expect,” said Regina Russell, co-chair at the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression. “That's why we've been pushing for this for years.”