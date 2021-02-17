Study: Some dinosaur migration delayed by climate

Plant-eating dinosaurs probably arrived in the Northern Hemisphere millions of years after their meat-eating cousins, a delay likely caused by climate change, a new study found.

A new way of calculating the dates of dinosaur fossils found in Greenland shows that the plant eaters, called sauropodomorphs, were about 215 million years old, according to a study in Monday's Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The fossils previously were thought to be as old as 228 million years.

That changes how scientists think about dinosaur migration.

The earliest dinosaurs all seemed to first develop in what's now South America about 230 million years ago or longer. They then wandered north and all over the globe. The new study suggests not all dinosaurs could migrate at the same time.

HBCUs to receive $650,000 in grants

Several historically Black colleges and universities will receive more than $650,000 in grants to preserve their campuses as part of a new initiative announced Tuesday.

The funding for the HBCUs comes as leaders of the colleges and universities continue to advocate for additional funding nearly a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, which has threatened the survival of many already chronically underfunded schools. Details about the initiative were shared with The Associated Press ahead of the announcement.

HBCUs have long been underfunded as a result of decades of structural racism and lack of equitable public funding, said Brent Leggs, executive director of the National Trust's African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, which is supplying the grants.

Embezzlement stuns Iowa town

Years of government corruption preceded the arrests of five officials from a small northwestern Iowa city, including the mayor and police chief, according to prosecutors and a state audit.

The Armstrong officials embezzled tens of thousands of dollars in public funds, falsified public records to conceal wrongdoing and used city property for personal gain, prosecutors allege in a charging document that details allegations dating to 2013.

The arrests stunned the community of 900 people, which is near Iowa's border with Minnesota.

Defense lawyers said they were trying to learn what prompted authorities to act against the officials now, years after some of the alleged misconduct became public in a September 2017 audit report.

Boy, 7, saved from garbage truck

A young Florida boy was nearly crushed when the garbage can he was hiding in was emptied into a garbage truck, authorities said.

Elias Quezada, 7, had climbed into his grandmother's garbage can while he was playing outside, last Tuesday.

Thankfully, garbage truck driver Waldo Fidele was monitoring the trash being emptied into the truck and noticed something unusual being dropped in. He turned off the blade and called 911.