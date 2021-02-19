325,000 Texas homes still without power

AUSTIN, Texas – Power was restored to more homes and businesses Thursday in states hit by a deadly blast of winter that overwhelmed the electrical grid and left millions shivering in the cold this week. But the crisis was far from over in parts of the South, where many people still lacked safe drinking water.

In Texas, about 325,000 homes and businesses remained without power Thursday, down from about 3 million a day earlier, though utility officials said limited rolling blackouts were still possible.

The storms also left more than 320,000 homes and businesses without power in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. About 70,000 power outages persisted after an ice storm in eastern Kentucky, and nearly 67,000 were without electricity in West Virginia.

And more than 100,000 customers remained without power Thursday in Oregon, a week after a massive snow and ice storm. Maria Pope, the CEO of Portland General Electric, said she expects power to be restored by tonight to more than 90% of the customers still in the dark.

Meanwhile, snow and ice moved into the Appalachians, northern Maryland and southern Pennsylvania, and later the Northeast. Back-to-back storms left 15 inches of snow in Little Rock, Arkansas, tying a 1918 record, the National Weather Service said.

The extreme weather was blamed for the deaths of more than four dozen people, some while trying to keep warm.

Utilities from Minnesota to Texas implemented rolling blackouts to ease strained power grids. Southwest Power Pool, a group of utilities covering 14 states from the Dakotas to the Texas Panhandle, said rolling blackouts were no longer needed but asked customers to conserve energy until at least Saturday night.

Texas' remaining outages were mostly weather-related, rather than forced blackouts, according to the state's grid manager, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.

Adding to the state's misery, the weather jeopardized drinking water systems. Authorities ordered 7 million people – a quarter of the population of the nation's second-largest state – to boil tap water before drinking it, following record low temperatures that damaged infrastructure and pipes.

The weather also disrupted water systems in New Orleans and Shreveport, Louisiana, where firetrucks delivered water to hospitals and bottled water was brought in for patients and staff, Shreveport TV station KSLA reported.

Power was cut to a New Orleans facility that pumps drinking water from the Mississippi River and generators were used until electricity was restored.

And in Jackson, Mississippi, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said almost the entire city of about 150,000 was without water Thursday night. Crews were pumping water to refill city's tanks but faced a shortage of chemicals to treat the water, Lumumba said.

Drinking water was made available at fire stations throughout Jackson and officials also planned to set up bottled water pickup sites.