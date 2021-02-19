Biden urges allies to show democracies can 'still deliver'

WASHINGTON -- In his first big appearance on the global stage, President Joe Biden called on fellow world leaders to show together that “democracies can still deliver" as he underscored his administration's determination to quickly turn the page on Donald Trump’s “America First” approach.

Biden, in a virtual address Friday to the annual Munich Security Conference, said it was a critical time for the world's democracies to “prove that our model isn’t a relic of our history.”

“We are in the midst of a fundamental debate about the future direction of our world," Biden said in the address just after taking part in his first meeting as president with fellow Group of Seven world leaders. That debate is "between those who argue that -- given all of the challenges we face, from the fourth industrial revolution to a global pandemic -- autocracy is the best way forward and those who understand that democracy is essential to meeting those challenges.”

Biden made his address to a global audience as his administration has begun reversing Trump administration policies.

He said the U.S. stands ready to rejoin talks about re-entering the 2015 multilateral Iran nuclear deal abandoned by the Trump administration. The Biden administration announced Thursday its desire to re-engage Iran, and it took action at the United Nations aimed at restoring policy to what it was before Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018.

Biden also spoke out about the economic and national security challenges posed by Russia and China, as well as the two-decade war in Afghanistan, where he faces a May 1 deadline to remove the remaining 2,500 U.S. troops under a Trump administration-negotiated peace agreement with the Taliban.

As he underlined challenges facing the U.S. and its allies, Biden tried to make clear he's determined to repair a U.S.-Europe relationship that was strained under Trump, who repeatedly questioned the value of historic alliances.

‘I know the past few years have strained and tested the transatlantic relationship," Biden said. “The United States is determined to re-engage with Europe, to consult with you, to earn back our position of trust and leadership.”