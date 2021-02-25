CIA nod vows to leave politics out

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden's nominee to run the CIA told lawmakers Wednesday that he would keep politics out of the job and deliver “unvarnished” intelligence to politicians and policymakers even if they don't want to hear it.

William Burns told members of the Senate Intelligence Committee at his confirmation hearing that “politics must stop where intelligence work begins.”

“That is exactly what President Biden expects of CIA. It was the first thing he told me when he asked me to take on this role,” Burns said. “He said he wants the agency to give it to him straight and I pledged to do just that and to defend those who do the same.”

The comments from Burns appeared aimed at drawing a contrast with the prior administration, when President Donald Trump faced repeated accusations of politicizing intelligence while also publicly disputing the assessments of his own intelligence agencies, most notably about Russian election interference.

Burns, a former ambassador to Russia and Jordan who served at the State Department for more than 30 years under both Democratic and Republican presidents, is well-known in diplomatic circles and appears headed for a smooth confirmation.

Despite his decades of experience, he acknowledged that the diverse array of international threats – including from an “aggressive” Russia, “hostile” Iran and “predatory Chinese leadership” – is different from what he encountered when he first entered government service and even from the years that immediately followed the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

Burns said the “biggest geopolitical test” the country faces comes from China, which in recent years has staged elaborate influence operations inside the U.S.