Video shows police pulling people from fiery Georgia crash

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. – Police officers in Georgia pulled two people from a fiery wreck in a dramatic scene captured on body-camera video.

The video released this week shows the passenger on fire as a Fayetteville police officer puts out the flames.

The one-car wreck happened early Sunday morning in the city south of Atlanta, Fayetteville police said.

An off-duty officer called 911 after seeing the car crash into a tree and catch fire, police said.

Officer Maggie Murphy then arrived on the scene, and she and the off-duty officer opened the passenger-side door, police said. Officer Michael Perry pulled the passenger from the car while extinguishing the flames on that person's clothing.

Once the driver was also brought to safety, firefighters extinguished the car fire, police said.

“I am proud of our officers, who responded quickly and risked their own lives to rescue these motorists,” Fayetteville Police Chief Scott Gray said in a statement. “We train our officers to do this, but it takes courage to put yourself in danger like that in the line of duty.”

Both people in the car remained hospitalized Thursday, police said. The crash is still under investigation.