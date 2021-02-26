US airstrikes target Iran in Syria

WASHINGTON – The United States launched airstrikes in Syria on Thursday, targeting facilities near the Iraqi border used by Iranian-backed militia groups. The Pentagon said the strikes were retaliation for a rocket attack in Iraq earlier this month that killed one civilian contractor and wounded a U.S. service member and other coalition troops.

The airstrike was the first military action undertaken by the Biden administration, which in its first weeks has emphasized its intent to put more focus on the challenges posed by China, even as Mideast threats persist. Biden's decision to attack in Syria did not appear to signal an intention to widen U.S. military involvement in the region but rather to demonstrate a will to defend U.S. troops in Iraq.

“I'm confident in the target that we went after, we know what we hit,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters.

Texas begins probe of storm blackout

The catastrophic Texas blackout was a wider failure than the state's power grid, which teetered on the brink of an even bigger collapse during a freeze that knocked out electricity to 4 million customers, energy executives said Thursday.

One CEO said he sounded a warning days before what became one of the worst power outages in U.S. history, including to the office of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, whose regulatory appointees came under sharp criticism during the first investigative hearing since last week's crisis.

Leaders of other power companies said they thought the system would hold, while also acknowledging that a failure to buttress their generators against subfreezing weather contributed to the outages.

“Who is at fault?” state Rep. Todd Hunter, a Republican, demanded of witnesses during hours of testimony at the Texas Capitol.

President Joe Biden is set to fly to Texas today, his first visit to a major disaster site since taking office.

River agency bans gas extraction

A regulatory agency that's responsible for the water supply of more than 13 million people in four Northeastern states voted Thursday to permanently ban natural gas drilling and fracking near a crucial waterway, asserting that gas development poses an unacceptable risk.

The Delaware River Basin Commission cited “significant immediate and long-term risks” from gas extraction, saying in a resolution that drillers have “adversely impacted surface-water and groundwater resources, including sources of drinking water, and have harmed aquatic life in some regions.”

The ban applies to two counties in Pennsylvania's northeastern tip that are part of the nation's largest gas field, the Marcellus Shale. Nearly 13,000 wells have been drilled elsewhere in the Marcellus formation, turning Pennsylvania into the nation's No. 2 gas-producing state.

Backers of coup attack protesters

Supporters of Myanmar's junta attacked people protesting the military government that took power in a coup, using slingshots, iron rods and knives Thursday to injure several of the demonstrators.

The violence complicates an already intractable standoff between the military and a protest movement that has been staging large rallies daily to demand that Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government be restored to power. She and other politicians were ousted and arrested Feb. 1 in a takeover that reversed years of slow progress toward democracy.

In response, several Western countries have imposed or threatened sanctions against the military. On Thursday, Britain announced further measures against ruling junta for “overseeing human rights violations since the coup.”

Amid the international outrage, Facebook also announced it would ban all accounts linked to the military as well as ads from military-controlled companies. See more on Page 6B.

6 dead in collapse of illicit gold mine

An illegal gold mine on Indonesia's Sulawesi island collapsed on nearly two dozen people who were working inside, killing six and leaving one worker missing, officials said Thursday.

Survivors estimated 23 people were trapped in the rubble when the mine in Central Sulawesi province's Parigi Moutong district collapsed late Wednesday due to unstable soil, said Andrias Hendrik Johannes, who heads the local search and rescue agency. Rescuers were able to pull 16 people from the debris and recover the bodies of four women and two men during a grueling search, he said.

Illegal or informal mining operations are commonplace in Indonesia, providing a tenuous livelihood to those who labor in conditions with a high risk of injury or death.

Butterfly numbers in Mexico plunge

The number of monarch butterflies that showed up at their winter resting grounds in central Mexico decreased by about 26% this year, and four times as many trees were lost to illegal logging, drought and other causes, making 2020 a bad year for the butterflies.

The government commission for natural protected areas said the butterflies' population covered only 5.2 acres in 2020, compared with 6.9 acres the previous year and about a third of the 14.95 acres detected in 2018.

Gloria Tavera, the regional director of Mexico's Commission for National Protected Areas, blamed the drop on “extreme climate conditions,” the loss of milkweed habitat in the United States and Canada on which butterflies depend, and deforestation in the butterflies' wintering grounds in Mexico.