Girl's lemonade stand helps her medical bills

HOMEWOOD, Ala. – Liza Scott, 7, started a lemonade stand at her mom's bakery last summer so she could buy some frills like toys and sequined high-heel shoes. The bouncy little girl is still in business months later, yet the money is going toward something entirely different: surgery on her brain.

Last month, doctors determined that a series of seizures Liza had begun suffering were caused by cerebral malformations that needed repair, said her mother, Elizabeth Scott. Always eager to help out and with an eye toward entrepreneurship after a childhood spent around a small business, the little girl volunteered to help raise money for her upcoming operation.

Located near the cash register of Savage's Bakery in suburban Birmingham, her stand of bright pink and yellow wooden crates offers lemonade for a quarter, plus other treats. But people are putting in a lot more as word spreads of her medical condition and her attitude.

“I've got a $20 bill, and a $50 bill and a $10 bill and a $5 bill and a $100 bill,” Liza said last week as she counted donations from the morning.

Liza was still in the hospital after suffering two major seizures when she came up with the idea to help out with the stand, said her mom, who also has a preschool-age boy.

“I told her, 'You don't have to do that,'?” Elizabeth Scott said. “There's no expectation of her doing anything to help pay the bills. I'm a single mom, I take care of my kids on my own.”

Yet Liza wanted to help, and she has. Her little stand has made more than $12,000 in a few days – nearly all through donations.

“She likes being part of the team. This is something she can really take ownership of,” Scott said.

Despite having good insurance through the popular bakery she runs with her father, Elizabeth Scott could quickly see that she was still going to be responsible for some “pretty exorbitant” expenses. So, she also set up an online fundraiser.

“Just one week in the hospital and the ambulance rides is more than my monthly salary, and that's without the surgery and travel expenses,” she said. “I can't fund that by myself, and we have a business to support.”

Friends, family and others who have been touched by Liza's story have already donated more than $300,000.

Now on medication, Liza was quickly accepted as a patient at Boston Children's Hospital, where a representative said Dr. Ed Smith, a neurosurgeon, and Dr. Darren Orbach, an interventional radiologist, will be part of a team set to operate Monday.

Temporarily out of school because of her condition, the girl is spending a lot of time at the bakery running the stand and playing with her dolls.

“I'm not worried, but I'm afraid,” she said.