Vaccine void hits many rural areas across US

SURRY, Va. – When Charlome Pierce searched where her 96-year-old father could get a COVID-19 vaccine in January, she found zero options anywhere near their home in Virginia. The lone medical clinic in Surry County had none, and the last pharmacy in an area with roughly 6,500 residents and more land mass than Chicago closed years ago.

To get their shots, some residents took a ferry across the sprawling James River to cities such as Williamsburg. Others drove more than an hour past farms and woodlands – the county got its first stoplight in 2007 – to reach a medical facility offering the vaccine.

At one point, Pierce heard about a state-run vaccination event 45 minutes away, No more appointments were available, which perhaps was for the best: The wait there reportedly could last up to seven hours.

“That would have been a daunting task,” she said, citing her father's health conditions and frequent need to use the bathroom. “I could not have had him sit in a car and wait for something that might happen. We're not in a Third World country.”

As the nation's campaign against the coronavirus moves from mass inoculation sites to drugstores and doctors' offices, getting vaccinated remains a challenge for residents of “pharmacy deserts,” communities without pharmacies or well-equipped health clinics. To improve access,” the federal government has partnered with 21 companies that run free-standing pharmacies or pharmacy services inside grocery stores and other locations.

More than 40,000 stores are expected to take part, and the Biden administration has said that nearly 90% of Americans live within five miles of one, from Hy-Vee and Walmart to Costco and Rite-Aid.

But there are gaps in the map: More than 400 rural counties with a combined population of nearly 2.5 million people lack a retail pharmacy that's included in the partnership. More than 100 of those counties either have no pharmacy or have a pharmacy that historically did not offer services such as flu shots, and possibly lacks the equipment or certified staffers to vaccinate customers.

The former drugstore in Surry County, where about 40% of the residents are Black, is now a café. No one seems to remember exactly when the Surry Drug. Co. closed, but café co-owner Sarah Mayo remembers going there as a child. Now, she drives 45 minutes to a Walmart or CVS.

“I don't know if more people would take the vaccine” if the pharmacy still existed, Mayo, 62, said. “But at least you would have a local person that you trust who would explain the pros and cons.”

To address the challenge, Surry County officials have arranged several mass vaccination clinics. All told, about 1,800 county residents have received at least one dose. That's about 28% of the population and was almost twice the state's average rate. About half the people who've received vaccines are Black.

Pierce and her father were relieved to get their second shots in late February. But she said Surry's rural character placed it at a disadvantage in the beginning.

“I have close friends, people who are essential workers, who've had to go as far away as an hour to get a shot,” she said. “You shouldn't be marginalized by your ZIP code.”

But driving vast distances is a way of life for many in rural areas, said Bruce Adams, a cattleman and commissioner for Utah's San Juan County, which is nearly the size of New Jersey and overlaps with the Navajo Nation.

“I got both shots, and I had to drive 44 miles roundtrip for each one to a public health center,” Adams, 71, said. “I don't think it's any more of a problem than anything else we do normally in our lives ... going to the doctor, the dentist, getting your hair cut.”