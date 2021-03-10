WWII vet gets medals 77 years after heroism

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Nearly 80 years after a German mortar wounded him as he fought along the Mussolini Canal in Italy, Army Sgt. First Class Marvin Cornett stood proudly in a pristine uniform, this time adorned with a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

Cornett's daughter, Jan Mendoza, proudly watched as two uniformed men a quarter of Cornett's age pinned the medals on his chest during a small ceremony in California this month.

She also breathed a sigh of relief. Her father is 99, going on 100, and obtaining this long overdue honor for him felt like a race against time. Hundreds of members of the Greatest Generation die each day, along with their stories of unimaginable heroism.

Cornett himself never believed his actions during World War II warranted any credit.

“He still outwardly doesn't think he deserves it,” Mendoza said. “He really thinks the guys that didn't come back are the guys that really deserved it.”

One of those guys was next to him when the mortar hit.

While Cornett, then an Army private, survived, his injuries have erased his taste and smell and left behind a constant ringing that would never let him forget the terrors he witnessed on the battlefield.

“Thank you for the incredible example you've given all of us,” Maj. General Chris Donahue told Cornett on a video chat during the ceremony. “We can never thank you enough.”

Donahue serves as the commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, the storied Army unit to which Cornett belonged when he jumped out of airplanes and engaged in combat.

The 82nd, which played a pivotal role in the Normandy invasion and retains a proud focus on its history, wanted to make things right as soon as it learned about Cornett and his missing medals.

Bill Linn had been working to do just that for months. His company, Heritage Arsenal, which specializes in military museum and memorabilia consulting, was contacted by Cornett's two daughters last year. They were determined to get their father the awards he deserved.

The group gathered the needed paperwork and submitted it to the Army, hoping Cornett's Purple Heart and Bronze Star would follow. Instead, they received a denial letter.

But Linn, a retired Army lieutenant colonel, had one more hand to play. On Nov. 17, he reached out to a former West Point classmate now serving in the command staff of the 82nd. Eight days later, Cornett's medals were approved by then-Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy.

“According to his enlistment records, he was 5'3”, 110 pounds, and of particular note, he hasn't lost an inch or gained a pound since 1941,” Linn joked during the medals ceremony outside the American Legion Post in Auburn, California.