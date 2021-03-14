As court shifts, abortion rises on states' agendas

At an intense pace, lawmakers in Republican-governed states are considering an array of tough anti-abortion restrictions they hope might reach the Supreme Court and win approval from its conservative majority, overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established a nationwide right to abortion.

A sweeping ban already has been signed into law in South Carolina, only to be swiftly blocked by a lawsuit from abortion-rights groups. Arkansas' governor signed another ban this past week.

A batch of other near-total bans also were blocked in the courts after their passage in 2019.

It's not clear whether or when the Supreme Court might consider any of them. The court could weaken Roe with approval of less drastic restrictions or even leave the core of the 1973 ruling in place.

“Anyone who tells you what the Supreme Court is going to do is pulling your leg,” said Jennifer Popik, federal legislative director for the National Right to Life Committee.

What's clear is that the federal judiciary changed dramatically during Donald Trump's presidency. In addition to three appointments to the Supreme Court, giving it a 6-3 conservative majority, Trump made scores of appointments to federal district and appellate courts. That raises the possibility that previously rejected anti-abortion measures might now be upheld.

State Rep. John McCravy, a Republican who sponsored the South Carolina ban, said Roe v. Wade was on his mind in crafting the bill.

“This is a decision that the Supreme Court is going to need to make,” he said. “Certainly it's encouraging to see the court changing and to see hope at the end of the tunnel.”

The South Carolina law, like several passed by other states in 2019, would ban most abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, typically about six weeks after conception.

In Arkansas, the bill Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed Tuesday goes further, banning all abortions except when performed to save the life of the mother. It has no exceptions for rape or incest. Hutchinson had favored including those exemptions but signed the bill anyway as an explicit challenge to Roe.

Arkansas and South Carolina are among more than 15 states where lawmakers have proposed near-total abortion bans this year, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which advocates for abortion access.

Guttmacher's director for state issues, Elizabeth Nash, said the total number of anti-abortion measures this year is nearly 400 – on par with other recent years. What's different, she said, is the fast pace at which some bills are moving.

“State legislatures are putting abortion restrictions and bans on the front burner, at the top of their agenda,” Nash said.

In addition to sweeping bans, states are considering an array of other restrictions. They include limiting access to medication abortions, banning abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy, banning it in cases of fetal anomalies such as Down syndrome, and outlawing a common second trimester abortion procedure known as dilation and evacuation.

One pending case could provide a strong hint about the high court's intentions. It may announce soon whether it will consider Mississippi's bid to enforce a 15-week abortion ban. If accepted, the case would provide an opportunity for the reconfigured court to dramatically change the way Roe is applied.

Nancy Northup, president of the Center for Reproductive Rights, said it would be “shocking” if the Supreme Court agreed to consider the Mississippi case.

“The only reason would be to do fundamental damage to Roe,” she said.