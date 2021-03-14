Tiny houses help LA homeless

LOS ANGELES – Amy Skinner took notice when brightly colored structures started taking shape this year on a drab patch of asphalt across from a Los Angeles park where she occasionally slept outdoors.

Skinner, who's been homeless for three years, watched as workers built a fence with a security gate and transformed the city-owned property into LA's first tiny home village offering interim housing and services for people who lack shelter.

Then in early February, Skinner was handed the keys to one of the 39 prefab units at the one-acre plot in a North Hollywood neighborhood. She and her partner, John Golka, moved into the 64-square-foot space with their little dog, Smalls.

It's cramped but comfortable inside their temporary home – with four windows, two beds, shelving and an A/C unit. The inscription on the welcome mat at the front door captures their new mood: “This is our happy place.”

“Being able to lock the door and have a place to sleep is huge,” Skinner, 48, said after a morning smoke with other new residents in the community's shared outdoor space. Bright red picnic tables stood nearby and a “hygiene trailer” with toilets and showers was just steps away.

“Just being able to fall asleep! That's so hard to do when you're on the streets,” she said.

Tiny homes have been promoted as the solution to all kinds of housing needs – an affordable option in expensive big cities and simplicity for people who want to declutter their lives. They are increasingly used as shelter for homeless people in other California cities, including San Jose and Sacramento, as well as nationally in Seattle, Minneapolis and Des Moines, Iowa.

Chandler Street village was developed and funded by Los Angeles as part of an emergency response to the worsening homelessness crisis. A 2020 tally found there were 66,400 homeless people in Los Angeles County – up more than 12% from the previous year.

More than 150,000 people are homeless statewide. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday during his State of the State address that he plans to commit $2 billion this year to create more housing for those without shelter, while simultaneously addressing mental health and substance abuse issues.

The pandemic has forced even more residents onto the streets, as congregant shelters cut capacity to maintain social distancing. Meanwhile, a 2016 Los Angeles ballot measure meant to fund as many as 10,000 supportive housing units took too long to ramp up, and advocates for the homeless demanded officials act immediately. The city and county began looking for creative, affordable solutions.

City Councilman Paul Kerkorian, whose district includes North Hollywood, said officials zeroed in on the abandoned, awkwardly shaped slice of land across from the park.

“It was ideally suited for this use and not much else,” Kerkorian said.