Dallas Seavey wins Iditarod, matches most wins by a musher

Dallas Seavey on Monday won the pandemic-shortened Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, matching the most wins ever by a musher.

Seavey brought his 10 dogs across the finish line near Willow, Alaska, with a healthy lead over the second-place musher, Aaron Burmeister.

It’s the fifth title for the 34-year-old Seavey. He matches the five-win threshold that only one other musher has accomplished. Rick Swenson won his five titles between 1977 and 1991.