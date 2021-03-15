Monday, March 15, 2021 1:50 pm
Dallas Seavey wins Iditarod, matches most wins by a musher
MARK THIESSEN | Associated Press
Dallas Seavey on Monday won the pandemic-shortened Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, matching the most wins ever by a musher.
Seavey brought his 10 dogs across the finish line near Willow, Alaska, with a healthy lead over the second-place musher, Aaron Burmeister.
It’s the fifth title for the 34-year-old Seavey. He matches the five-win threshold that only one other musher has accomplished. Rick Swenson won his five titles between 1977 and 1991.
