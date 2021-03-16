3 dead as car hits homeless camp

SAN DIEGO – A driver plowed through a sidewalk homeless encampment Monday in downtown San Diego, killing three people and injuring six others, authorities said.

Craig Voss, 71, was heading through a tunnel underneath a community college campus when he drove his Volvo station wagon up on the sidewalk shortly after 9 a.m., San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit. Voss was arrested at the scene. He faces counts of vehicular manslaughter and causing great bodily harm, as well as a felony DUI, Nisleit said, adding that Voss did a field sobriety test by a drug recognition expert.

Mayor Todd Gloria, who took office in December, said the encampment had been there awhile. More people Monday might have gone to the short tunnel under the San Diego City College campus because the concrete bridge provided cover on a rainy day.

Chauvin lawyer fears jury pool tainted

An attorney for a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death asked the judge Monday to delay the trial, saying the news of a $27 million settlement for Floyd's family could make a fair trial impossible.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson also raised the possibility of renewing his previously unsuccessful motion to move Derek Chauvin's trial to another city. “I am gravely concerned with the news that broke on Friday,” Nelson said, adding that it “has incredible potential to taint the jury pool.”

Nelson also noted that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's son Jeremiah sits on the City Council that unanimously approved the settlement and questioned the timing, though he said he was not making accusations. During a break in jury selection, Keith Ellison stopped at Nelson's table and said: “Is there anything else anyone would like to not accuse me of?” Nelson did not reply.

FBI finishes Nashville bombing probe

The man who blew himself up inside his recreational vehicle in a Christmas Day bombing in Nashville was grappling with paranoia and eccentric conspiracy theories, but there are no indications he was motivated by social or political ideology, the FBI said Monday in closing its investigation.

The FBI statement sets out to resolve some of the lingering mysteries of an explosion that initially perplexed investigators and the public because it appeared to lack an obvious motive or fit a clear profile. Though the blast damaged dozens of buildings, it took place early on a holiday morning well before downtown streets would be bustling with activity and was preceded by a recorded announcement warning anyone in the area that a bomb would soon detonate.

Anthony Quinn Warner chose the location and timing so the explosion would be devastating while still minimizing the likelihood of “undue injury,” according to the statement from the FBI, which also concluded that the Antioch, Tennessee, man acted alone and set off the bomb to end his own life.

Denver airport open after huge snow

Denver's airport reopened Monday after a powerful late winter snowstorm dumped over 3 feet of heavy, wet snow on parts of Colorado and Wyoming, shutting down roads, closing state legislatures in both states and interfering with COVID-19 vaccinations.

The 27 inches that had fallen by the end of Sunday at Denver International Airport on the plains east of downtown made it the fourth biggest snowfall in the city's history, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The storm system, fueled by moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, had moved out of the region and into northeastern Nebraska by Monday, said Evan Direnzo, a meteorologist for the weather service in Boulder.