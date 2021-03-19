NASA cheers test for moon rocket engine

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – NASA completed an engine test firing of its moon rocket Thursday, after the first attempt in January ended prematurely.

This time, the four main engines of the rocket's core stage remained ignited for the full eight minutes. Applause broke out in the control room at Mississippi's Stennis Space Flight Center once the engines shut down on the test stand.

NASA officials called it a major milestone in sending astronauts back to the moon. With this critical test finally finished – and assuming everything went well – NASA can now send the rocket segment to Florida's Kennedy Space Center to prepare it for launch.

Noting they're taking it one step at a time, officials declined to say whether this first SLS launch will occur by year's end as had been planned or will bump into 2022. The SLS rocket will send an empty Orion capsule to the moon and back.

California OKs ethnic studies syllabus

As America reels from its latest spate of deadly hate crimes and racism, the California State Board of Education on Thursday approved the nation's first statewide ethnic studies curriculum for high schools, saying the teaching of discrimination and oppression has never been more important.

After an eight-hour public meeting Thursday, board members voted 11-0 to approve the curriculum it hopes will become a model for other states to follow.

Crafting the curriculum took three years, drawing more than 100,000 public comments as different groups objected to being left out or misrepresented. Public comment that preceded the board's vote drew about 150 callers, many of whom asked the board to reject the curriculum and echoed the heated debate that took place throughout its drafting. The loudest criticism came from Jewish and pro-Arab groups who accused each other of trying to silence each other's histories.

Bicyclist fails to beat drawbridge, dies

A bicyclist who ignored warning signs and tried to beat a Miami drawbridge slid to his death down the rising concrete slab, police said.

Fred Medina, 58, was on his morning bike ride from Aventura to Key Biscayne when he tried to make it past the drawbridge over the Miami River around 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to Miami police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat. “He tried to overtake the opening,” Fallat told the Miami Herald.

“He slid down the bridge and fell in between the section of the bridge that moves and the fixed part of the roadway,” said Medina's friend, Stephen Tannenbaum, who spoke with WSVN. Medina had been biking with another friend, who crossed the bridge ahead of him, he said.

Medina often woke up at 4:45 a.m. to ride his bike, the Herald reported, and would post his rides on social media.

Ex-NJ teacher awarded $325,000

A New Jersey school district is paying $325,000 to a former New Jersey teacher who claimed she was forced to digitally edit a Donald Trump T-shirt worn by a student in a yearbook photo. The Wall Township school board approved the settlement agreement with Susan Parsons on Tuesday, NJ Advance Media reported.

Parsons was the high school's yearbook adviser when she said a secretary acting on behalf of the principal ordered her in 2017 to remove “Trump Make America Great Again” and make it appear as if the student was wearing a plain navy blue T-shirt.

“That has to go,” the suit alleged Parsons was told.

Parsons, who said she voted for Trump in 2016, said she was made a scapegoat and received death threats. She was suspended with pay after the incident. She claimed she regularly complained about being forced to alter photos.