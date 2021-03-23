Miami Beach eyes curfew extension

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A party-ending curfew imposed after fights, gunfire, property destruction and dangerous stampedes broke out among huge crowds of people in Miami Beach could extend through the end of spring break. Police said more than 1,000 people have been arrested this spring break season, with about 80 guns seized.

Miami Beach commissioners voted unanimously Sunday to empower the city manager to extend the curfew in the South Beach entertainment district until at least April 12, effectively shutting down a spring break hot spot in one of the few states fully open during the pandemic.

SWAT teams and law enforcement officers from at least four other agencies sought to contain the raucous crowds, but confrontations continued for days before Miami Beach officials enacted the curfew, which forces Ocean Drive restaurants to stop outdoor seating entirely. City Manager Raul Aguila said many people from other states were coming in “to engage in lawlessness and an 'anything goes' party attitude.”

Man says he was detained 4 hours

A man who survived the shooting that killed his wife at an Atlanta-area massage business last week said police detained him in handcuffs for four hours after the attack.

The revelation, in an interview with Mundo Hispanico, a Spanish-language news website, follows other criticism of Cherokee County officials investigating the March 16 attack, one of several that left a total of eight people dead.

Mario Gonzalez's accusation would also mean he remained detained after police released video images of the suspected gunman and after authorities captured that suspect about 150 miles south of Atlanta. Gonzalez questioned whether his treatment was because he's Mexican.

Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said Monday his office would have no further comment on the case.

Closed restaurant's supporters rally

Supporters of a western Michigan restaurant owner rallied again outside her boarded-up business Monday while she awaited release from jail for defying orders related to the coronavirus.

Four Republican lawmakers spoke up for Marlena Pavlos-Hackney while a line of allies stood outside Marlena's Bistro and Pizzeria. Instead of government helping entrepreneurs, “one unelected person can tell you you have to shut down,” said state Rep. Steven Johnson of Wayland. “If you don't, they will throw you in jail.”

State regulators yanked Pavlos-Hackney's food license in January for serving indoor diners and committing other violations related to preventing the spread of COVID-19. The restaurant, however, stayed open. A judge ultimately ordered her arrest, which was executed during a pre-dawn traffic stop Friday.

Colorado baker on trial again

A Colorado baker who won a partial victory at the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 for refusing to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple went on trial Monday in yet another lawsuit, this one involving a birthday cake for a transgender woman.

Autumn Scardina attempted to order the birthday cake on the same day in 2017 that the high court announced it would hear baker Jack Phillips' appeal in the wedding cake case. Scardina, an attorney, requested a cake that was blue on the outside and pink on the inside in honor of her gender transition.

On Monday, during a virtual trial, Phillips' lawyer, Sean Gates, said his refusal to make Scardina's cake was about its message, not Scardina herself.