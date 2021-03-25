House panel meets on failure of Texas grid

DALLAS – Congress is looking into last month's massive and deadly power outages across Texas and questioning officials who oversee the state's energy industry and electric grid.

A House Energy subcommittee hearing Wednesday provided little new insight into the crisis, however, and often turned into a debate about the relative merits of fossil fuels and renewables.

Democrats on the panel said climate change is making such extreme weather events more common, and they argued for more renewable energy.

The head of a national electric-industry group said natural gas is vital as a bridge to a lower-carbon grid and for picking up slack when weather reduces output from wind and solar energy.

“As a critical balancing resource, gas is the fuel that keeps the lights on,” said John Robb, president of the North American Electric Reliability Corporation.

After outages in February 2011, Robb's group recommended that Texas power plants needed better protection against winter storms. Those upgrades weren't made, and Robb said Wednesday that the natural gas system needs to be better prepared.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the Texas grid was designed for peak summer heat, and policymakers wrongly believed that the 2011 severe winter storm was an anomaly. Turner said state leaders assumed that a pricing system that rewards power companies for generating when electricity is in high demand would compel those companies to be ready for the next big winter storm.

“That did not happen,” he said.