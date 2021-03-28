2 dead, 8 wounded in Virginia shootings

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Overnight shootings near the Atlantic oceanfront in Virginia Beach left two people dead and eight wounded in a scene described by authorities Saturday as “very chaotic.”

A woman who died was likely an innocent bystander, authorities said, while the other person was killed by a police officer whose body camera was not activated at the time.

Three men ranging in age from 18 to 22 have been arrested and face charges that include felonious assault and reckless handling of a firearm, Virginia Beach police said in a statement Saturday.

The first shooting occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Friday along an outdoor strip of hotels, clubs and restaurants that was densely packed with people on one of the first warm days of the year.

Witness Akereia Drayton said Saturday that she was coming out of a club after the shooting ended and saw “mass chaos” and many people running. “People were literally falling over themselves,” she said.

Investigators believe the first shooting stemmed from a fight involving a group of people, police said.

“Several individuals produced firearms and began shooting at each other, resulting in numerous people being wounded,” the police department statement said.

More gunfire followed several minutes later. Police said they found a female bystander about a block away who died of her injuries from a second shooting incident.

At around the same time, police said a uniformed officer in that area “encountered an armed citizen” and fatally shot him.

A firearm was found “in the vicinity” of the shooting, Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said during a news conference Saturday night.

Neudigate said the officer who killed Lynch was wearing a body camera but, “for unknown reasons,” it was not activated. “We would like to provide the community answers,” the police chief said.

A Virginia Beach police officer was also struck by a vehicle, authorities said. He was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital.

“We have a very chaotic incident, a very chaotic night,” Neudigate said.