Virus fight stalls in early US hotspots

ALBANY, N.Y. – A year after becoming a global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, New York and New Jersey are back atop the list of U.S. states with the highest rates of infection.

Even as the vaccination campaign has ramped up, the number of new infections in New Jersey has crept up by 37% in a little more than a month. The two states now rank No. 1 and 2 in new infections per capita among U.S. states.

The U.S. is averaging nearly 62,000 cases a day, up from 54,000 two weeks ago.

Asked Sunday what's going wrong in the U.S. as cases rise, President Joe Biden told reporters: “Based on what I'm hearing, apparently people are letting their guard down.” Biden said he hopes to have a better sense of the situation after a meeting with his White House pandemic team today.

Neither New York nor New Jersey is experiencing anything like what they saw last spring, when hospitals – and morgues – were overflowing. And like the rest of the country, both are in a much better place than in January, at the peak of the pandemic's winter spike.

However, “When we're seeing leveling off of cases or increase, that's when it's a time to rethink policies,” said Roy Gulick, chief of infectious diseases at Weill Cornell Medical College.

New York and New Jersey's governors have recently allowed restaurants, sporting events, movie theaters and other attractions to resume, although at reduced capacity. That's happened in other parts of the country, too.

Although vaccines lessen the risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19, scientists are still studying how well they prevent the spread of the virus.

“To give the message to the public that we're over the worst and that we can go back to normal is a mistake,” said Bruce Farber, chief of public health and epidemiology for Northwell Health in New Jersey.