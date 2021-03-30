White House big on offshore wind

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration is moving to sharply increase offshore wind energy along the East Coast, saying Monday it is taking initial steps toward approving a huge wind farm off the New Jersey coast as part of an effort to generate electricity for more than 10 million homes nationwide by 2030.

Meeting the target could mean jobs for more than 44,000 workers and for 33,000 others in related employment, the White House said. The effort also would help avoid 78 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year, a key step in the administration's fight to slow global warming.

The administration also pledged to invest $230 million to upgrade U.S. ports and provide up to $3 billion in loan guarantees for offshore wind projects through the Energy Department's recently revived clean-energy loan program.

Billionaire among dead in Alaska crash

A helicopter carrying guides and guests on a heli-skiing excursion north of Anchorage slammed into a mountain and then rolled downhill hundreds of feet, killing the pilot and four of the five passengers, officials said Monday.

Among the dead in the Saturday evening crash was billionaire Petr Kellner, the richest man in the Czech Republic, and friend Benjamin Larochaix, 50. The survivor, identified as David Horvath, 48, of the Czech Republic, was listed in serious condition Monday at an Anchorage hospital.

The three guests were accompanied by two guides from the Tordrillo Mountain Lodge, where Kellner and Larochaix “were loyal and frequent” guests, lodge spokesperson Mary Ann Pruitt said.

Wildfires close Mount Rushmore

Wildfires in the Black Hills of South Dakota have forced evacuations of more than 400 homes northwest of Rapid City and shut down Mount Rushmore, authorities said Monday.

A fire that started northwest of Rapid City, had burned as much as 11/2 square miles and was “still moving” on Monday afternoon, according to the Pennington County sheriff's office. Several outbuildings and possibly two homes have been destroyed, officials said. No injuries have been reported.

Georgia voting bill faces suit, boycott

Critics of Georgia's new Republican-backed election law issued fresh calls Monday to boycott some of the state's largest businesses for not speaking out more forcefully against the law, a day after advocacy organizations filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging it.

In a letter to more than 90,000 parishioners, Bishop Reginald Jackson, who presides over more than 400 African Methodist Episcopal churches in Georgia, said the law is “racist and seeks to return us to the days of Jim Crow.” Jackson is calling for corporate leaders at companies like Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines to speak out in opposition.

Deadly attack witnessed on Zoom call

A California man has been charged with stabbing his mother and uncle to death in an attack that the woman's co-workers witnessed on a Zoom call, prosecutors said Monday.

Deputies responding to reports of a stabbing on March 22 discovered the man dead in the driveway of a home in the Los Angeles suburb of Altadena, according to Los Angeles County sheriff's officials. The woman was found dead inside the house.

The victims were identified as Kenneth Preston, 69, and Carol Brown, 67. Deputies arrested Robert Anderson Cotton at the scene. Authorities didn't release additional details about the attack or what motivated it.