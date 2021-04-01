Infrastructure plan, tax hike announced

PITTSBURGH – President Joe Biden on Wednesday outlined a $2.3 trillion plan to reengineer the nation's infrastructure over the next eight years along with a corporate tax hike to pay for it.

Speaking at a carpenters union training center in Pittsburgh, Biden promised results as grand in scale as the New Deal or Great Society programs that shaped the 20th century.

“It's not a plan that tinkers around the edges,” Biden said. “It's a once-in-a-generation investment in America unlike anything we've seen or done since we built the interstate highway system and the space race decades ago. In fact, it's the largest American jobs investment since World War II. It will create millions of jobs, good-paying jobs.”

The White House says the largest chunk of the proposal includes $621 billion for roads, bridges, public transit, electric vehicle charging stations and other transportation infrastructure.

An additional $111 billion would go to replace lead water pipes and upgrade sewers. Broadband internet would blanket the country for $100 billion. Separately, $100 billion would upgrade the power grid to deliver clean electricity.

Wednesday's announcement will be followed in coming weeks by Biden pushing a companion bill of roughly equal size for investments in child care, family tax credits and other domestic programs. That nearly $2 trillion package would be paid for by tax hikes on wealthy individuals and families.

“I'm convinced that if we act now, in 50 years people are going to look back and say this is the moment when America won the future,” Biden said.

Funding for the infrastructure projects would come from a hike on corporate taxes that would aim to raise the money over 15 years and then reduce the deficit going forward.

In doing so, Biden would lift the corporate tax rate to 28% from the 21% rate set in a 2017 overhaul.

“Ninety-one Fortune 500 Companies, including Amazon, pay not a single solitary penny in income tax,” Biden said.

To keep companies from shifting profits overseas to avoid taxation, a 21% global minimum tax would be imposed.

The tax code would also be updated so that companies could not merge with a foreign business and avoid taxes by moving their headquarters to a tax haven. And among other provisions, it would increase IRS audits of corporations.

Biden appealed for Republicans and the business community to join him in negotiations on the bill, but the legislative prospects for Biden's twin proposals already appear to hinge on Democrats coming up with the votes on their own through the budget reconciliation process, which requires just a simple majority in the 50-50 Senate.