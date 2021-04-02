Gunman knew 4 slain at California office

ORANGE, Calif. – The gunman who killed four people and critically wounded a fifth at a Southern California office building knew all the victims and apparently before opening fire chained shut the gates to two entrances, delaying police from getting inside, authorities said Thursday.

Among the victims of the “horrific massacre” Wednesday afternoon was a 9-year-old boy found cradled in the arms of a woman believed to be his mother, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said. The woman was the only survivor among those shot. The others killed were a man and two women.

The suspect in the California shooting – the third major mass shooting in just over two weeks – was identified as Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, 44, of nearby Fullerton. He was critically wounded and it was unclear whether he suffered a self-inflicted wound or was shot by police.

Statues can go, high court says

Virginia's highest court ruled Thursday that the city of Charlottesville can take down two statues of Confederate generals, including one of Robert E. Lee that became the focus of a violent white nationalist rally in 2017.

The state Supreme Court overturned a Circuit Court decision in favor of a group of residents who sued to block the city from taking down the Lee statue and a nearby monument to fellow Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson. Charlottesville's city council voted to remove both.

In the 2017 rally, white supremacist organizers clashed with counterprotesters before a man plowed his car into a crowd, killing a woman.

Airline criticizes Texas voting bill

The ranks of big corporations now criticizing GOP efforts to restrict voting access spread Thursday to Texas as measures that would reduce options to cast ballots and limit polling hours advanced in the state Capitol.

American Airlines, based in Fort Worth, came out against restrictive voting measures that have a favorable path to reaching Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's desk in the coming weeks.

Public opposition from the airline came after a package of sweeping elections changes cleared the GOP-controlled Senate and, notably, a day after some of Georgia's most prominent corporate leaders came out publicly against a new election law after civil rights activists criticized their silence.

Activists arrested in Hong Kong

Seven of Hong Kong's leading pro-democracy advocates, including a media tycoon and an 82-year-old veteran of the movement, were convicted Thursday for organizing and participating in a march during massive anti-government protests in 2019 that triggered a crackdown on dissent.

The verdict was the latest blow to the flagging democracy movement as the governments in Hong Kong and Beijing tighten the screws in their efforts to exert greater control over the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

55,000 animals die in fire in Germany

A fire at a pig-breeding facility in northeastern Germany is believed to have killed more than 55,000 animals, the operator said Thursday.

The fire broke out Tuesday at the facility in Alt Tellin, in Germany's northeastern corner, and spread quickly, in part through ventilation shafts, destroying the stalls where the animals were kept. The facility was one of the biggest of its kind in Germany, and groups of demonstrators, carrying placards with slogans such as “Stop animal torture,” gathered at the scene Wednesday.

April Fools' prank ends in arrest

Wichita police were not laughing Thursday after a woman scared her daughter on April Fools' Day.

Arnthia Willis' daughter notified 911 after her mother called, said she had been shot, then hung up, The Wichita Eagle reported. “Multiple police units, probably between 15-20 officers from the Wichita Police Department, as well as fire department and EMS responded to the scene,” Wichita police Lt. Ronald Hunt said.

It turned out that Willis, 58, had called her daughter from work as a prank. She was arrested on suspicion of unlawful request for emergency service assistance, police said.