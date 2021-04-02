Vaccine maker's history troubled

The company at the center of quality problems that led Johnson & Johnson to discard 15 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine has a string of citations from U.S. health officials for quality control problems.

Emergent BioSolutions has been cited for problems such as poorly trained employees, cracked vials and problems managing mold and other contamination around one of its facilities, according to records since 2017 obtained by The Associated Press through the Freedom of Information Act.

Johnson & Johnson said Wednesday that a batch of vaccine made by Emergent at its Baltimore factory cannot be used because it did not meet quality standards. But the company said in a statement it was still planning to deliver 100 million doses by the end of June.

Vaccinated in US passes 99 million

The U.S. moved closer Thursday toward vaccinating 100 million Americans in a race against a rise in COVID-19 cases that is fueling fears of another nationwide surge just as the major league baseball season starts and thousands of fans return to stadiums.

More than 99 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and more than 56 million people – 17% of the nation's population – have been fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total of 154 million vaccines had been administered as of Thursday.

2 rapid over-the-counter tests OK'd

U.S. health officials have authorized two more over-the-counter COVID-19 tests that can be used at home to get rapid results. The move by the Food and Drug Administration is expected to vastly expand the availability of cheap home tests that many experts have advocated since the early days of the outbreak.

The announcement late Wednesday that Abbott's BinaxNow and Quidel's QuickVue tests can now be sold without a prescription comes as U.S. testing numbers continue to slide, even as the number of new infections is rising again.

France cracks down amid resurgence

France's prime minister Thursday defended new nationwide measures to combat a resurgent coronavirus in France that include closing schools for at least three weeks and putting in place a month-long domestic travel ban, saying the government has acted “consistently and pragmatically.”

The National Assembly, France's lower house, voted to approve the new measures Thursday after opposition parties boycotted the vote en masse. Jean-Luc Melenchon of the leftist La France Insoumise party denounced the vote as a “bad April fool's” and dismissed the measures as half-baked.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization criticized Europe's vaccine rollout as being “unacceptably slow.”

India facing worst spike in 6 months

There isn't any room at Sion Hospital in India's megacity, Mumbai – all of the roughly 500 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients are occupied. And with new patients coming in daily, a doctor said the hospital is being forced to add beds every second day.

Waiting lists in some hospitals in the city are so unreasonable that “numbers can't define the burden on hospitals,” said Dr. Om Shrivastava, an infectious diseases expert.

Scenes like this were common last year, but for several months, infections had receded, baffling experts. Then since February, cases have climbed faster than before, with a seven-day rolling average of 59,000. On Thursday, India reported more than 72,000 cases, its highest spike in six months.