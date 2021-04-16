Legislation pushed to grow Supreme Court

WASHINGTON – A group of congressional Democrats introduced legislation Thursday to add four seats to the Supreme Court, a long-shot bid designed to counter the court's rightward tilt during the Trump administration and criticized by Republicans as a potential power grab that would reduce the public's trust in the judiciary.

President Joe Biden last week created a commission to examine the politically incendiary issues of expanding the court and instituting term limits for justices. The fight over the composition of the nine-member court has become increasingly contentious over the past two decades.

Democratic lawmakers and groups supporting the bill gathered on the steps of the Supreme Court to make their case. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she might not bring it up for a vote if it advanced out of committee, and Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, made clear that he wanted to wait for the White House's 36-member commission to report its findings before deciding on a course of action.

Equal-pay measure passes House

House Democrats approved legislation Thursday that they say would help close the gap between what men and women are paid in the workplace, though the measure faces little chance of overcoming Republican opposition in the Senate.

The bill, which is supported by President Joe Biden's administration, passed 217-210 on a mostly party-line vote. It is the latest salvo in a long-running debate about equality of pay and the government's role in ensuring it.

The bill would make it easier to sue employers over pay discrimination, curb the ability of companies to retaliate and beef up enforcement of existing laws, including a new requirement that businesses submit detailed pay data to the federal government for use in policing pay discrimination laws. It would also ban employers from prohibiting employees from discussing their salaries.

“Sadly, equal pay is not yet a reality in America,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. “It's almost sinful.”

Inspector: Capitol Police need change

The U.S. Capitol Police force needs “cultural change” after the broad failures of the Jan. 6 insurrection, the top watchdog for the department testified Thursday, pointing to inadequate training and outdated weaponry as among several urgent problems facing the force.

Capitol Police Inspector General Michael A. Bolton has issued confidential monthly reports on the force's missteps since the siege, when hundreds of President Donald Trump's supporters broke into the building and sent lawmakers fleeing for their lives. In a 104-page report obtained by The Associated Press, he casts serious doubt on the force's ability to respond to future threats and another large-scale attack.

Bolton told the House Administration Committee that the Capitol Police needs to improve its intelligence gathering, training, and operational planning. The way the force views its mission also needs to change, he said.

Pence has pacemaker implanted

Former Vice President Mike Pence has undergone surgery to have a pacemaker implanted.

His office says that Wednesday's procedure went well and that Pence “is expected to fully recover and return to normal activity in the coming days.”

The 61-year-old Pence, who recently launched a new advocacy group and signed a book deal, had previously been diagnosed with a heart condition called asymptomatic left bundle branch block. His office says that, over the past two weeks, he experienced symptoms associated with a slow heart rate and underwent the procedure in Virginia in response.