Search on for oil boat survivors

PORT FOURCHON, La. – Families anxiously awaited news of the 12 people missing from a capsized oil industry vessel Thursday while stormy weather delayed divers from searching for survivors.

Rescuers don't know whether any of the missing might be caught inside the lift boat called the Seacor Power that flipped over Tuesday in hurricane-force winds and high seas about 8 miles off the coast of Louisiana, Coast Guard spokesmen said. The Coast Guard said divers were on the scene Thursday afternoon but could not confirm whether they'd begun diving.

A handful of the missing workers' family gathered at a two-story fire station at Port Fourchon, a sprawling port where much of the industry that services the oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico is based.

Coast Guard Capt. Will Watson said winds were 80 to 90 mph and waves rose 7 to 9 feet high when the Seacor Power overturned.

Man opens fire at airport, shot dead

A handgun-wielding man who opened fire outside the San Antonio airport was fatally shot by police Thursday, hours after he'd shot at vehicles from a highway overpass in the northern part of the Texas city, officials said.

The city's airport was placed on lockdown after police got a call around 2:30 p.m. about a car driving the wrong way on a road at the airport, police Chief William McManus said during a news conference. An officer stopped the car at Terminal B and the man jumped out and began shooting, he said.

Police returned fire, hitting the man, McManus said. The man was later pronounced dead at a hospital. No one else was hit by gunfire.

Death sentence cut after 45 years

An appeals court has overturned the sentence of Texas' longest serving death row inmate, whose attorneys say has languished in prison for more than 45 years because he's too mentally ill to be executed.

Raymond Riles' “death sentence can no longer stand” because the 70-year-old inmate's history of mental illness was not properly considered by jurors, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruled Wednesday. When Riles was tried in 1976, state law did not expect jurors to consider mitigating evidence such as mental illness when deciding whether someone should be sentenced to death.

The decision means Riles' case will be sent back to a Houston courtroom for resentencing.

Officer on leave after arrest

A police officer who arrested a 73-year-old woman with dementia, pushing her to the ground and handcuffing her, after she walked away from a store without paying for about $14 worth of items last year was placed on administrative leave Thursday pending the outcome of a police investigation into the arrest.

The moves came a day after Karen Garner filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Loveland and police officers over her June 2020 arrest.

Two other officers targeted in the lawsuit have been reassigned to administrative duties, the Loveland Police Department said.

Study: 2.5 billion T. rexes on Earth

One Tyrannosaurus rex seems scary enough. Now picture 2.5 billion of them. That's how many of the fierce dinosaur king probably roamed Earth over the course of a couple million years, a new study finds.

Using calculations based on body size, sexual maturity and the creatures' energy needs, a team at the University of California, Berkeley figured out just how many T. rex lived over 127,000 generations, according to a study in Thursday's journal Science. It's a first-of-its-kind number, but just an estimate with a margin of error that is the size of a T. rex.

J-Lo, A-Rod call off engagement

J-Lo and A-Rod are no longer J-Rod – officially. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez told the “Today” show Thursday in a joint statement that they are calling off their two-year engagement.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” it said. The couple started dating in early 2017. They issued a statement in March that disputed reports they were breaking up.

Canada lawmaker naked on camera

A Canadian Parliament member was caught stark naked in a virtual meeting of the House of Commons.

William Amos, who has represented the Quebec district of Pontiac since 2015, appeared on the screens of his fellow lawmakers completely naked Wednesday.

A screenshot obtained by The Canadian Press shows Amos standing behind a desk between the Quebec and Canadian flags, his private parts hidden by what appears to be a mobile phone in one hand.