Tight-knit Sikh community left in shock

INDIANAPOLIS – Amarjit Sekhon, a 48-year-old mother of two sons, was the breadwinner of her family and one of many members of Indianapolis' tight-knit Sikh community employed at a FedEx warehouse on the city's southwest side.

Her family is among many in mourning after a mass shooting Thursday night claimed the lives of Sekhon and seven other FedEx employees – four of them Sikhs – leaving the community stunned, her brother-in-law, Kuldip Sekhon, said Saturday.

He said his sister-in-law began working at the FedEx facility in November and was a dedicated worker whose husband was disabled.

“She was a workaholic, she always was working, working,” he said. “She would never sit still ... the other day she had the (COVID-19) shot and she was really sick, but she still went to work.”

In addition to Sekhon, the Marion County coroner's office identified the dead late Friday as: Matthew R. Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; Amarjeet Johal, 66; Jasvinder Kaur, 50; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Karli Smith, 19; and John Weisert, 74.

Police said Brandon Scott Hole, 19, apparently began firing randomly at people in the parking lot of the FedEx facility, killing four, before entering the building, fatally shooting four more people and then turning the gun on himself. Several other people were wounded, including five who were taken to the hospital. Authorities have not publicly speculated on a motive.

Deputy Police Chief Craig McCartt said Hole was a former FedEx employee and last worked for the company in 2020. He said he did not know why Hole left the job.

Hole's family said in a statement Saturday that they are “so sorry for the pain and hurt” his actions have brought.

“We are devastated at the loss of life caused as a result of Brandon's actions; through the love of his family, we tried to get him the help he needed. Our sincerest and most heartfelt apologies go out to the victims of this senseless tragedy,” they said in the statement.

About 90% of the workers at the FedEx warehouse near the Indianapolis International Airport are members of the local Sikh community, police said Friday.

Kuldip Sekhon said his family lost another relative in the shooting – Kaur, who was his son's mother-in-law. He said both Kaur and Amarjit Sekhon both began working at the FedEx facility last November.

Komal Chohan, who said Amarjeet Johal was her grandmother, said in a statement issued by the Sikh Coalition that her family members, including several who work at the FedEx warehouse, are “traumatized” by the killings.

“My nani, my family, and our families should not feel unsafe at work, at their place of worship, or anywhere. Enough is enough – our community has been through enough trauma,” she said in the statement.

There are between 8,000 and 10,000 Sikh Americans in Indiana, according to the coalition. Members of the religion, which began in India in the 15th century, began settling in Indiana more than 50 years ago.

The shooting is the deadliest incident of violence collectively in the Sikh community in the U.S. since 2012, when a white supremacist burst into a Sikh temple in Wisconsin and shot 10 people, killing seven. That gunman killed himself during a firefight with police.

Paul Keenan, special agent in charge of the FBI's Indianapolis field office, said Friday that agents questioned Hole last year after his mother called police to say that her son might commit “suicide by cop.” He said agents found no evidence of a crime and that they did not identify Hole as espousing a racially motivated ideology.

Samaria Blackwell, of Indianapolis, was a soccer and basketball player who last year graduated from Indy Genesis, a Christian competitive sports organization for homeschooled students. Her parents said Saturday in a statement that she was an outgoing “people person” – the youngest of four children who will be missed “immensely” by them and her dog, Jasper.

Matthew Alexander, of Avon, just west of Indianapolis, was remembered Saturday by relatives and several of his former teammates on Avon High School's baseball team. At a game Saturday, they carried his former uniform, No. 16, onto the field, where they hugged and cried.

At FedEx, Alexander was a dispatcher who looked out for drivers, even making sure they got treats, said Albert Ashcraft, a former driver who worked with Alexander for about five years.

“People would bring doughnuts in, and he was always sticking doughnuts back for his drivers,” he told The Indianapolis Star.