Afghanistan gets back stolen antiquities, relics

WASHINGTON – Precious relics of Afghanistan's ancient past are returning home as the nation confronts deepening uncertainty about its future.

A collection of 33 artifacts seized from a New York-based art dealer who authorities say was one of the world's most prolific smugglers of antiquities was turned over by the U.S. to the government of Afghanistan this week.

“The significance of the material is huge,” Roya Rahmani, the country's ambassador to the U.S., said Wednesday. “Each one of these pieces are priceless depictions of our history.”

Rahmani took control of the collection in a ceremony Monday in New York with the Manhattan District Attorney's office and Homeland Security Investigations, which recovered the artifacts as part of a larger investigation into the trafficking of antiquities from a number of countries.

Now, after briefly being displayed at the embassy in Washington, the masks, sculptures and other items, some from the second and third centuries, are en route to Kabul, where they are expected to go on display at the National Museum.

It's the same museum where members of the Taliban destroyed artifacts in 2001 as part of a rampage rooted in a fundamentalist version of Islam in which depictions of the human form are considered offensive.

The Taliban is now out of power. But it controls much of the country outside of Kabul amid stalled talks with the government and the looming withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces after two decades of war.

Before the Sept. 11 attacks, the Taliban had already become notorious for enforcing a harsh form of Islamic law that kept women out of public view and for destroying – with rockets, shells and dynamite – the famed giant, sixth century sandstone Buddha statues built into a cliff in Bamiyan province.

In contrast, the items are “returning to a government and people who cherish their past” and will make sure they are preserved for future generations, Rahmani said.

The artifacts reflect the multicultural influences on Afghanistan, an important center of trade and commerce, according to Fredrik Hiebert, an archaeologist and National Geographic Fellow who studies the country.

“Afghanistan is one of the richest countries in archaeology and history in the world,” he said. That also makes it an attractive target to looters, which is how the items eventually ended up in the United States.

In 2007, Homeland Security Investigations received information about looted artifacts brought to the New York City area from India.

It eventually led to the indictment of a New York art gallery owner, Subhash Kapoor, and seven others as well as the seizure of more than 2,600 artifacts, valued at more than $140 million. He is jailed in India on charges and faces extradition to the U.S. when that case is resolved.