The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, April 23, 2021 11:10 am

    Caitlyn Jenner says she will run for California governor

     

    Associated Press

    LOS ANGELES -- Republican Caitlyn Jenner says she will run for governor of California.

    Jenner says in a statement posted Friday on Twitter that she has filed paperwork to run for the post. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a likely recall election this year.

    Election officials are still reviewing petition signatures required to qualify the recall for the ballot. Several other Republicans have also announced plans to run.

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story