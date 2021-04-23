Friday, April 23, 2021 11:10 am
Caitlyn Jenner says she will run for California governor
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES -- Republican Caitlyn Jenner says she will run for governor of California.
Jenner says in a statement posted Friday on Twitter that she has filed paperwork to run for the post. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a likely recall election this year.
Election officials are still reviewing petition signatures required to qualify the recall for the ballot. Several other Republicans have also announced plans to run.
