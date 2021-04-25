California bracing for census numbers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – In 1962, when California's population of more than 17 million surpassed New York's, Gov. Pat Brown celebrated by declaring a state holiday. In the coming days, when the U.S. Census Bureau is expected to release the state's latest head count, there probably will be no celebrations.

Over the past decade, California's average annual population growth rate slipped to 0.06% – lower than at any time since at least 1900. The state is facing the prospect of losing a U.S. House seat for the first time in its history, while political rivals Texas and Florida add more residents and political clout.

Californians have long rolled their eyes at stories about the state's coming demise, and experts say the slow growth isn't unexpected. Still, there's little doubt the new census numbers mark a moment for a state that has long lived in the American imagination as the land of boundless opportunity. It leaves policymakers and leaders grappling with what a California that's barely growing looks like and whether that's even a problem to be solved.

“You can say that California is a state, but it's also a state of mind, it's a collection of ideas and images and, frankly, some unrealistic dreams, too,” said D.J. Waldie, a cultural historian who has written books about life in Southern California. “So this moment, this 2020 census moment, puts in relief our need to talk about California realistically.”

California is in the throes of a yearslong housing crisis as building fails to keep up with demand, forcing more people onto the streets and making home ownership unattainable for many. The state has the nation's highest poverty rate when housing is taken into account. Its water resources are consistently taxed, and the state has spent more than half of the past decade in drought. Freeways are jammed as more people move to the suburbs, and worsening wildfires are destroying homes and communities.

“We're pushing up against limits,” said former Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown, who said the state's population is stretching the available resources. “Not saying they couldn't be transcended, but it would take a pretty different arrangement.”

But the younger Brown, whose governor-father celebrated the 1960s boom, is among those who see the new census as almost a coming-of-age moment for the state.