3 other officers up in Floyd case

MINNEAPOLIS – With Derek Chauvin convicted of murder in George Floyd's death, activists and the Floyd family are turning their attention to this summer's trial for the other three officers involved in his May arrest.

All three have sought to deflect responsibility to Chauvin, by far the most senior officer on the scene.

Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao face trial in August on charges of aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill ordered they be tried together, but separately from Chauvin, to reduce the number of people in the courtroom amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the three weigh their strategies, legal experts say they are sure to be watching what kind of prison time Chauvin gets at his June 16 sentencing – as much as 30 years. Minnesota law sets the same penalties for aiding and abetting murder or manslaughter as for the act itself.

Experts said the best Lane, Kueng and Thao can hope for is a jury of 12 people who think Chauvin was guilty but aren't so sure about what roles the other three played. And they said the evidence against the three is weaker than evidence against Chauvin, which provides opportunities for their attorneys.

“I would expect the theme of all three would be, 'That's a really bad thing that Chauvin did. I didn't like it. I'm not responsible for what happened,'” former Ramsey County prosecutor Susan Gaertner said.

Lane and Kueng can argue they were rookies, in just their first week as full-fledged cops, and felt a need to defer to Chauvin – their training officer – when he pinned Floyd's neck to the ground with his knee for nearly 91/2 minutes as Floyd shouted repeatedly that he couldn't breathe before going silent, then limp.

Lane might have the best defense. Body camera video shows he asked the other officers if they should turn Floyd on his side – and Chauvin said no.

Local defense attorney Joe Friedberg said the evidence at Chauvin's trial showed that Lane was “trying to use as little force as possible” before Chauvin arrived and took charge.

Kueng can be heard reporting to Chauvin at one point that he could not find Floyd's pulse.

“They're raising questions about what was happening and whether they should be doing something different,” said another local defense attorney, Brock Hunter.

But Chauvin and Kueng maintained their restraint, and body camera video shows Kueng holding up one of Floyd's handcuffed hands – an action that prosecution medical experts testified made it even harder for Floyd to breathe.

Thao can argue it was crowd control, keeping an agitated group of about 15 onlookers at a safe distance, and that he largely had his back to the other officers and Floyd.

But one of the onlookers Thao specifically ordered to stand back was Genevieve Hansen, a Minneapolis firefighter who can be heard on video pleading repeatedly for officers to check Floyd's pulse. Hansen cried on the witness stand at Chauvin's trial as she described her frustration at being prevented from coming to Floyd's aid.

Gaertner said prosecutors will feel pressure not to strike a plea deal that could be seen by activists as letting the officers off lightly. But she said she hopes they do consider deals that would avert a trial, particularly due to the stress and expense of the just-completed trial that transformed parts of Minneapolis into a militarized zone.