Millennial migration sways politics

The choices of the millennial generation of where to live have reshaped the country's political geography the past decade. They've left New York and California and settled in places less likely to be settings for TV sitcoms about 20-something urbanites, including Denver; Houston; and Orlando, Florida. Drawn by jobs and overlooked cultural amenities, they've helped add craft breweries, condominiums and liberal voters to these once more-conservative places.

The U.S. Census Bureau this week is expected to formally tally this change by releasing its count of population shifts in the once-a-decade reallocation of congressional seats. It is expected to lead to the Sun Belt gaining seats at the expense of states in the north.

Most projections have Texas gaining three seats, Florida two and Arizona, Colorado, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon one each. Expected to lose seats are Alabama, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, West Virginia – and California.

The relocations have reshuffled politics. Once solidly conservative places such as Texas have seen increasingly large islands of liberalism sprout in their cities, driven by the migration of younger adults, who lean Democratic. Since 2010, the 20- to 34-year-old population has increased by 24% in San Antonio, 22% in Austin and 19% in Houston, according to an Associated Press analysis of American Community Survey data. In November's election, two states that also saw sharp growth in young people in their largest cities – Arizona and Georgia – flipped Democratic in the presidential contest.

“These places are growing not just because they're warmer, it's because that's where the jobs are and young people are moving there,” said Ryan Wiechelt, a geography professor at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.