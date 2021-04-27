EU to welcome back US tourists

BRUSSELS – American tourists could soon be visiting continental Europe again, more than a year after the European Union restricted travel to the 27-nation bloc to a bare minimum to contain the coronavirus.

EU officials said Monday they are completing plans to allow Americans back this summer, depending on the course of the outbreak on both sides of the Atlantic.

The EU Commission, the EU's executive arm, will make a proposal soon to its member states but didn't say when exactly leisure travel could resume or whether a reciprocal approach will apply to Europeans wanting to visit the U.S., which has closed its doors to tourists from the continent.

Also, it was not immediately clear whether all U.S. tourists would have to produce proof of vaccination for entry, or whether a negative test for the coronavirus or proof of recent recovery from COVID-19 would be acceptable instead.

Running of the bulls canceled 2nd time

Officials in northern Spain's Pamplona have called off the famed San Fermín bull-running festival for the second year in a row because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pamplona Mayor Enrique Maya cited a prevalence of coronavirus outbreaks, a high occupancy rate in hospitals and a slow rollout of vaccines as reasons to call off this summer's celebration. “The festival cannot be organized overnight,” Maya said Monday during a news conference. “This is very hard. I never thought that this could happen.”

The nine-day festival in July is easily Spain's most international event, and up to last year's cancellation had last been called off during the Spanish Civil War in the 1930s.

Italians leaving lockdowns behind

Lunch-time diners filled tables on Milan's landmark Piazza Duomo even on a cloudy, windswept Monday, proof of the pent-up demand for eating out as Italy begins its second, and many hope last, reopening of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After six months of rotating on-again, off-again closures, restaurants, bars, museums and cinemas opened to the public in most of the country under a gradual reopening plan that is seen as too cautious for some, too hasty for others.

The nation's weary virologists and health care workers fear that even the tentative reopening laid out by Premier Mario Draghi's government will invite a free-or-all, signs of which were seen over the weekend with parks and squares filling up in cities from Rome to Turin, Milan to Naples.

British prime minister denies comment

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday denied a press report that quoted him as allegedly saying he would rather see “bodies pile high in their thousands” than impose a third national lockdown on the country.

The Daily Mail claimed that Johnson made the comment in the fall of 2020, when his government imposed a second lockdown to combat a surge in coronavirus cases. A third lockdown was ordered in January as infections shot up again, driven by a new, more contagious variant of the virus.

Mayor relaxes restrictions on DC

With COVID-19 numbers dropping, officials in the nation's capital are relaxing a number of restrictions after more than a year of lockdown. The changes represent a step toward normality for Washington, D.C., residents and long-term hope for the city's vital tourism and convention industry, which has been devastated by the pandemic.

As of Monday, Washington's daily infection rate has dropped to 14 cases per 100,000, the lowest number since last fall.