5 dead after standoff in North Carolina

BOONE, N.C. – A married couple found dead along with a suspected gunman after a 13-hour standoff at a North Carolina home were members of the same family, a sheriff's office said Thursday. Two deputies also were fatally shot in the home.

The Watauga County sheriff's office said George Wyatt Ligon, 58, and Michelle Annette Ligon, 61, were killed Wednesday inside their home in Boone. A sheriff's statement said the suspect, Isaac Alton Barnes, 32, also was found dead at the home and had a large number of weapons. Barnes was identified as Michelle Ligon's son and George Ligon's stepson.

Authorities said Barnes was suspected in the fatal shootings of two deputies who had been dispatched to the home Wednesday. Sgt. Chris Ward died at a hospital in Johnson City, Tennessee, after Wednesday's shooting while K-9 Officer Logan Fox died at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

Driver charged in crash that killed 6

The driver of a van that crashed and burst into flames on a Georgia interstate has been arrested and charged with six counts of homicide by vehicle, police said Thursday. Six women inside the van were killed and 10 others also in the van were injured in the Saturday wreck outside Atlanta.

Investigators believe Monica Manire of Byron made a reckless lane change, which caused the van to flip on its side, Gwinnett County police said. She was being held in the Gwinnett County Jail. Witnesses have told police a second vehicle unexpectedly changed lanes ahead of the van, which then went out of control, rolled onto its side and slid across two lanes of the interstate.

Many of the passengers in the van were part of a sober living community called We Are Living Proof. Relatives say they were heading to a recovery meeting when the crash happened.

8 in Ohio indicted in deadly hazing

Seven college students in Ohio and another man were indicted in the alcohol-related death of a 20-year-old who was found unconscious after a fraternity party, prosecutors said Thursday.

A grand jury indicted the eight on charges ranging from involuntary manslaughter to hazing.

Stone Foltz, 20, died three days after he and other fraternity pledges at Bowling Green State University were each given and encouraged to finish an entire bottle of alcohol at the March 4 off-campus party, university officials have said.

Probe finds fault in botched raid

Chicago's civilian police oversight agency announced Thursday it has completed a 16-month investigation into a wrongful 2019 raid during which a woman was forced to stand naked and handcuffed.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability says it found nearly 100 instances of misconduct by about a dozen officers who wrongly raided the residence of social worker Anjanette Young.

COPA's report is one of three investigations into the Feb. 21, 2019, raid that was captured on bodycam video footage that the city's Law Department tried to keep from being publicly released. Video of the apartment raid – which shows her telling officers they were raiding the wrong apartment – was obtained by Young as part of her lawsuit against the city. The video was given to a local television station, the broadcast of which prompted severe criticism of Chicago police.

Nuclear plant near NYC closing today

Indian Point will permanently stop producing nuclear power today, capping a decades-long battle over a key source of electricity in the heart of New York City's suburbs that opponents have called a threat to millions living in the densely packed region.

The retirement of the Indian Point Energy Center along the Hudson River could increase New York's short-term reliance on natural gas plants, despite the state's goal of reducing carbon emissions. But Gov. Andrew Cuomo and others who fought for its shutdown argue any benefits from the plant are eclipsed by the nightmare prospect of a major nuclear accident or a terror strike 25 miles north of the city.

“There are 20 million people living within 50 miles of Indian Point and there is no way to evacuate them in case of a radiological release. And the risk of that is quite real,” said Paul Gallay, president of the environmental group Riverkeeper.

Arrests made in dog walker attack

The woman who returned Lady Gaga's stolen French bulldogs was among five people arrested in connection with the theft and shooting of the music superstar's dog walker, Los Angeles police said Thursday.

Detectives do not believe that the thieves initially knew the dogs belonged to the pop star, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement. The motive for the Feb. 24 robbery, investigators believe, was the value of the French bulldogs – which can run into the thousands of dollars.

The dog walker, Ryan Fischer, is recovering from a gunshot wound and has called the violence “a very close call with death” in social media posts.

He was walking Lady Gaga's three dogs – named Asia, Koji and Gustav – in Hollywood just off the famed Sunset Boulevard when he was attacked.