Brazil's death toll passes 400,000

SAO PAULO – Brazil on Thursday became the second country to officially top 400,000 COVID-19 deaths, losing another 100,000 lives in just one month, as some health experts warn there may be gruesome days ahead when the Southern Hemisphere enters winter.

April was Brazil's deadliest month of the pandemic, with thousands of people losing their lives daily at crowded hospitals. The country's Health Ministry registered more than 4,000 deaths on two days early in the month, and its seven-day average topped out at above 3,100. That figure has tilted downward in the last two weeks, to less than 2,400 deaths per day, though Thursday the Health Ministry announced 3,001 more deaths, bringing Brazil's total to 401,186.

Fewer than 6% of Brazilians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Our World in Data, an online research site. President Jair Bolsonaro has repeated he will be the last to get a shot, and he has attacked mayors and governors who enforce restrictions to control the virus' spread.

“I pray to God so there is not a third wave” of the coronavirus, Bolsonaro said in a live broadcast on his social media channels. “But if the lockdown policies continue, this country will be dragged to extreme poverty.”

Turkey begins 3-week lockdown

People in Turkey stocked up on groceries, filled markets and left cities for their hometowns or the southern coast Thursday before the country entered its strictest lockdown of the pandemic.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan imposed a “full lockdown” that took effect at midnight EDT and will last until May 17 amid soaring COVID-19 cases and deaths. It is the first nationwide lockdown lasting nearly three weeks. The Turkish government had previously opted for partial lockdowns or weekend curfews in a bid to reduce the economic impact.

Under the new restrictions, residents are required to stay home except for grocery shopping and other essential needs, while intercity travel is only allowed with permission. Restaurants are allowed to deliver food.

White farmers sue for COVID relief

A group of Midwestern farmers sued the federal government Thursday alleging they can't participate in a COVID-19 loan forgiveness program because they're white.

The group of plaintiffs includes farmers from Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota and Ohio. According to the lawsuit, the Biden administration's COVID-19 stimulus plan provides $4 billion to forgive loans for socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers who are Black, American Indian, Hispanic, Alaskan native, Asian American or Pacific Islander. White farmers aren't eligible, amounting to a violation of the plaintiffs' constitutional rights, the lawsuit contends.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said it was reviewing the lawsuit with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Minority farmers have maintained for decades that they have been unfairly denied farm loans and other government assistance. The USDA in 1999 and 2010 settled lawsuits from Black farmers accusing the agency of discriminating against them.